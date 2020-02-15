Anderson: Reading the paper every word, every day

Bill Vandeventer did it every day. He got up, made coffee, read the whole newspaper. Every word. Every day.
That’s how his daughter Julie Hitt described him. I know she’s right because he developed a years-long correspondence with the newspaper’s publisher, my husband Dale. And if the newspaper didn’t arrive on time, or at all, or landed in the rose bushes, he was the first to alert the publisher by text.
Bill died Feb. 1 at 83, but I’ve got a delightful record of the sometimes hilarious, always factual and occasionally exasperated texts he wrote about his lifelong newspaper passion. A grouchier newspaper publisher might take offense at the constant feedback, but for Dale it’s evidence of what a newspaper means to a person and to his community.
Because Bill was retired, he pointed out that raising the subscription cost was hard and he convinced friends to call the newspaper to negotiate a better deal. He also took his newspaper to his next-door neighbor when he was through with it, then another neighbor came over to read and the three sat around the kitchen table and discussed the day’s news. After that, they took the paper to the homebound lady across the street.
Bill cut out the Old Grouch daily and kept them paper-clipped together to read whenever he needed a laugh. He also regularly informed the publisher which columns and articles he deemed “refrigerator-worthy” because he loved to cut them out and put them on the refrigerator.
One of Bill’s first corrections back in 2017 was that Oklahoma played Baylor at 10, not noon. He wrote twice to chide the paper for not reporting that football player Aqib Talib was traded from the Broncos to the Rams. Spelling errors got immediate attention. “Gun stocks are not spelled gun stalks,” he pointed out. And he kept an ongoing account of whether the comics page had omitted his favorite “Pickles,” featuring a retired couple in their 70s, Earl and Opal Pickles.
When the Star-Tribune decided not to buy a new $12 million dollar press but print in Cheyenne instead, Bill had lots of questions. But when the change occurred, he wrote to say that the print was much sharper and the colored pictures improved. “Good move!” he wrote.
Here’s a typical exchange between reader and publisher from the blizzards of March 2019.
“No newspaper today.”
(Reply) “Blizzard. All roads were closed last night.”
“Received two papers today. Thanks”
He knew his delivery person by name and when a replacement person didn’t put the paper on his front porch bench, it was a problem. He wrote:
“Paper was in flower bed. Have been using a cane and no way to get to it.” That was remedied and he wrote to say thanks and that he was leaving his delivery person a bonus.
And, of course, a constant reader like Bill had plenty of opinions, questions and wry observations.
“Oh my. The cost of pot has increased in California,” he wrote in 2017. The last message Dale had from him a few weeks before he died was wonderfully representative of the text friendship between the two.
“What are your thoughts on gays and lesbians?” he asked.
I’m just sorry he’s not here to cut out this column and put it on his refrigerator. But his daughter Julie says not to worry, he knows.