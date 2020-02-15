Anderson: Reading the paper every word, every day

Bill Vandeventer did it every day. He got up, made coffee, read the whole newspaper. Every word. Every day.

That’s how his daughter Julie Hitt described him. I know she’s right because he developed a years-long correspondence with the newspaper’s publisher, my husband Dale. And if the newspaper didn’t arrive on time, or at all, or landed in the rose bushes, he was the first to alert the publisher by text.

Bill died Feb. 1 at 83, but I’ve got a delightful record of the sometimes hilarious, always factual and occasionally exasperated texts he wrote about his lifelong newspaper passion. A grouchier newspaper publisher might take offense at the constant feedback, but for Dale it’s evidence of what a newspaper means to a person and to his community.

Because Bill was retired, he pointed out that raising the subscription cost was hard and he convinced friends to call the newspaper to negotiate a better deal. He also took his newspaper to his next-door neighbor when he was through with it, then another neighbor came over to read and the three sat around the kitchen table and discussed the day’s news. After that, they took the paper to the homebound lady across the street.