Anderson: Save the Lilacs – an annual spring event

After four days of winds that were knocking trucks over on the interstates, the Wyoming wind finally managed to yank one plastic covering off and pull the stakes out of the ground. We carefully rewrapped the plastic and pounded the stakes back in the ground, but the next morning the wind had once again defeated our efforts. At least the ski poles and skis remained firmly in place.

When warmth finally returned to the prairie, we unveiled the bushes and discovered that the ski pole-pellet bag scheme had worked. Mostly. Sure, there were some sadly shriveled, black, frozen buds, but many of the lilac buds lived to bloom another day.

If you were driving in central Casper at Easter, you might have seen a front yard with sheets covering the beds of daffodil and tulip bulbs. A gardening friend dragged out all the sheets from her house and locked them down with rocks for the duration of the Easter freeze. She saved the designer patterned sheets for the back yard and the plain white ones for the neighbors to see in front.

Even though at one point the sheets froze solid in an igloo type arrangement, this method also worked. Now she has daffodils waving in the wind, survivors of five days of temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a year of unexpected lifestyle changes for all of us, a simple frozen week in April seems pretty minor. But a side benefit of being under house arrest is that the little efforts, like keeping lilacs alive, are big entertainment. Next spring will seem mundane after this, we can only hope.

