Anderson: Save the Lilacs – an annual spring event

With the usual spring fun runs, concerts, Major League Baseball and soccer games canceled, the Wyoming weather has stepped in to provide entertainment and new activities. The Save the Lilacs Competition is underway, and I think we may be the winners for creativity this year.
This was going to be a banner year for lilacs in my yard. The bushes were covered with ripe, about-to-blossom buds. I pictured a wall of lush, fragrant lavender blossoms framing the yard. Then came Easter.
Faced with a forecast of single digit temperatures that would last for several days, we searched for protective measures. There’s debate about the value of covering plants with plastic, but using what we had, we dragged out two large plastic bags that once held pellets for the stove and two trash bags for the largest bushes.
To prevent the plastic from actually touching the buds, an obvious solution presented itself. We used ski poles and skis sunk into the ground in the middle of the plants to hold the plastic up and away from direct contact. We pounded tent poles from the camping stash into the ground to hold the plastic bag contraptions in place so the wind couldn’t take them. Or so we thought.
The project was finished just as the first snowflakes began to fall. Then for the entire Easter snowstorm weekend, we could look at the strange objects outside covering the lilacs that looked vaguely like the haystacks that impressionist Claude Monet painted.
After four days of winds that were knocking trucks over on the interstates, the Wyoming wind finally managed to yank one plastic covering off and pull the stakes out of the ground. We carefully rewrapped the plastic and pounded the stakes back in the ground, but the next morning the wind had once again defeated our efforts. At least the ski poles and skis remained firmly in place.
When warmth finally returned to the prairie, we unveiled the bushes and discovered that the ski pole-pellet bag scheme had worked. Mostly. Sure, there were some sadly shriveled, black, frozen buds, but many of the lilac buds lived to bloom another day.
If you were driving in central Casper at Easter, you might have seen a front yard with sheets covering the beds of daffodil and tulip bulbs. A gardening friend dragged out all the sheets from her house and locked them down with rocks for the duration of the Easter freeze. She saved the designer patterned sheets for the back yard and the plain white ones for the neighbors to see in front.
Even though at one point the sheets froze solid in an igloo type arrangement, this method also worked. Now she has daffodils waving in the wind, survivors of five days of temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a year of unexpected lifestyle changes for all of us, a simple frozen week in April seems pretty minor. But a side benefit of being under house arrest is that the little efforts, like keeping lilacs alive, are big entertainment. Next spring will seem mundane after this, we can only hope.
