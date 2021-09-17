Anderson: She swallowed a fly

The silly story of the old lady who swallowed a fly, then a spider to catch the fly and on through finally a horse to catch a bird came back to me in this fly season to end all fly seasons. I took a drink of coffee and bingo! It was seasoned with a fly. Gross. Yet, as my husband pointed out, it probably won’t kill me. True, but do we really know where the fly was before it took a sip of coffee? I’m guessing it was enjoying the fresh pile of horse poop in the field. That means I didn’t just swallow a fly but also the remains of last night’s hay dinner after its trip through a horse’s stomach.
Let’s just call 2021 the Summer of the Fly. It’s an improvement over last year, the Summer of the Grasshopper, followed by a garden-killing Labor Day snowstorm.
But there is competition from the coyotes this year. They’ve been very loud and very active. Just ask my neighbor a mile down the road; she lost three barn cats, “and they were good mousers, too,” she added. So, my husband is on the lookout every morning just at sunrise when he walks four dogs two miles up the country road. You couldn’t really say that it’s light when he leaves with the mini-pack of dogs, so he carefully watches the sagebrush-dotted wide-open spaces leading up to the red rock ridge. One Christmas morning we saw a large coyote strolling down the road, but mostly we don’t see them as much as we hear them.
Last week he did hear a yelp or two on the ridge and looked up. The howl immediately got the dogs’ eager attention. He then performed a U-turn and came back to the house, casually mentioning to me that there were some really large coyotes on the ridge directly across from our house; he was getting his Model 19 Smith & Wesson revolver to take on the walk. His intention wasn’t to try to actually hit a fast-moving coyote, but to cause enough disruption by shooting into the air that they wouldn’t attack our dogs.
I stood on the front porch in my nightgown looking at the large coyotes moving around on the ridgeline in the semi-light of daybreak. How did they get so big, I wondered?
Then one of them mooed.
I hastily called my husband on his cell phone, and he had heard it too. Whew. The big, slow-moving animals probably wouldn’t be a danger to two dogs on leashes, one carrying her leash in her mouth and the old deaf dog following along behind. The gun stayed in its holster. The only bad part was when we ran into the rancher who owns the cows and his wife the next day at a reception. I told them about the mooing coyotes, and she replied, “I’m really glad he didn’t shoot our cow.” Boy howdy, as Walt Longmire would say. That would make for some neighborhood tension.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist who lives in Casper.