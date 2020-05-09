Anderson: Shout out to nurses from a 52-year fan

When Sgt. Larry Baker regained consciousness briefly from a Vietnam bomb blast that nearly killed him with shrapnel injuries to his head, eyes and elbow, he heard a nurse’s voice. That voice was about all he remembered from when a bomb tossed him against a post in Vietnam until weeks later in a military hospital.
And he remembers it now, 52 years after the injuries that sent him home from war. That’s because, as a doctor came to remove the bandages from his shrapnel-damaged eyes, the nurse asked where he was from. When he struggled through his serious injuries to tell her he was from Cody, he got a surprise. He was lying in a bed 7,600 miles from home; his nurse was from Casper.
That’s all Sgt. Baker knows about her, to this day, but he would like to find her to thank her all these years later. He did get an opportunity to thank nurses being honored in Casper this week, in what had to be one of the most appropriate messages delivered during Nurses’ Week from a person who never forgot what a friendly voice in a military surgical ward could mean.
Baker worked in Cody for years as an EMT before retiring in 2011. That’s when his Vietnam memories came roaring back, sending him to the VA for treatment for late-discovered traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Part of his treatment was to reconnect with his fellow soldiers and, as he began that process in 2012, he kept looking for the nurse from his own home state.
He hasn’t yet found her, though he had a few clues to guide him.
Nurses’ Week has a poignant punch this year. As nurses in Wyoming are honored, along with those around the country, we get their value and sacrifice much more than before COVID-19 came along to steal away more of our population than did the Vietnam War.
We know about the medical professionals’ daily risk of being exposed to COVID-19, the fear that a nurse could bring it home to family, and the discomfort of long hours of mask chafing and restriction from all the protective gear. And, while medical professionals do see heartache and pain every day, this is new and worse. Watching the panicked struggle for breath in cases of coronavirus and filling the emotional place that family can’t occupy now due to isolation makes a tough job that much harder.
If anyone in addition to the victims can feel, as a new wry joke says, that in 2020 they looked both ways before the crossing the street, then were hit by an airplane, it’s a nurse or doctor.
So when nurses heard from Sgt. Baker this week about the care he received 52 years ago, you have to imagine that some of today’s overworked, desperately needed health care workers will be recalled in another 52 years for their impact during a fraught time of illness. So, in advance, let’s thank them plenty now, and hope that the thanks echo still in decades to come.
