Anderson: Streakers are everywhere! Even on Zoom

If you wanted to see the streaker who stopped action briefly at the Super Bowl, you had to search online, since the official broadcast demurely avoided showing him. All we knew at the time was that football action came to an unexplained halt, players looked around with puzzled expressions and commentators said, “They’ can’t catch him” as the semi-nude man ran into the end zone, to which the other said, “Sign him up!”
That kind of streaking is predictable. But an unexpected highlight from this year of Zoom has been the furtive appearances behind oh-so-serious television reporters speaking from their homes. I was glued to the words of an expert of some kind or another one night when far behind her, a portly almost-naked man dressed only in tight, white underpants tiptoed into the frame, glanced toward the camera, and then snatched his laptop from the counter and ran. Did anyone later tell the expert commentator? Did the-man-in-the-background go on a diet after his five seconds of fame? Did the marriage survive?
One solemn British finance reporter kept droning on while a toddler in a diaper strolled into his live shot, followed by a desperate mom grabbing him by the diaper and pulling him backward. The last we saw of him were his toes sticking up from his stubborn tantrum position on the floor as they slowly slid from view, like the body in some macabre murder movie. Meanwhile, the discussion of Brexit drowned out any protest shrieks from the floor in the background.
Really, you can’t anticipate everything when you carefully arrange the bookshelf behind you for a Zoom call and remove the worst of the clutter on the kitchen counter. Household offices are vulnerable to unexpected visits from family members and we all better get used to it.
‘I’m not a cat’
But here’s a new item to add to your Zoom checklist; be sure your kitten filter is turned off.
Poor Texas attorney Rod Ponton learned that the hard way in a formal judicial meeting this week. Real footage of Ponton shows him to be a dead ringer for Colonel Sanders, expressive white eyebrows and all. In a video posted to the 394th Judicial District Court’s YouTube channel, an unflappable Judge Roy B. Ferguson pops up on the screen with a cute kitten in the split screen where the attorney’s face should be. When the judge calmly advises, “Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” the kitten’s eyes grow large and panicky to look down at the keyboard.
“Can you hear me, judge?” asks the kitten, with its tiny, whiskered mouth moving. The Texas drawl of the attorney sounds aggrieved when he adds, “Uh, I’m here live; I’m not a cat.” Never in law school did he learn that he should ensure that he wasn’t a cat before speaking to a judge. Nor did he (or most of us) realize there even was a cat filter on his Zoom setting. How do I find that, by the way?
The judge kept a straight and kindly face as Ponton discovered that the laptop he was using had apparently been in the hands of his secretary’s child before a more tech-savvy assistant removed the filter. Whew. Imagine the appeal that a defendant could make if his lawyer showed up as a kitten for the hearing. That’s a new definition of inadequate legal representation.
The brave new Zoom world beckons and I welcome the laughs that await.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming by choice.