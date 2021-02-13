Anderson: Streakers are everywhere! Even on Zoom

If you wanted to see the streaker who stopped action briefly at the Super Bowl, you had to search online, since the official broadcast demurely avoided showing him. All we knew at the time was that football action came to an unexplained halt, players looked around with puzzled expressions and commentators said, “They’ can’t catch him” as the semi-nude man ran into the end zone, to which the other said, “Sign him up!”

That kind of streaking is predictable. But an unexpected highlight from this year of Zoom has been the furtive appearances behind oh-so-serious television reporters speaking from their homes. I was glued to the words of an expert of some kind or another one night when far behind her, a portly almost-naked man dressed only in tight, white underpants tiptoed into the frame, glanced toward the camera, and then snatched his laptop from the counter and ran. Did anyone later tell the expert commentator? Did the-man-in-the-background go on a diet after his five seconds of fame? Did the marriage survive?