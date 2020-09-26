Anderson: Surprise! A new boom may come to Wyoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A widower who was remarrying got ready to put his Casper house on the market. But before he could do that, two people made offers on it at prices higher than he was expecting. A small house on a busy street went up for sale; before the owner could get it cleaned, he was receiving calls day and night from people who wanted to see it.

I was surprised at these stories, given the number of jobs lost during the oil price crash this year. I’ve been worried that the sprouting brew pub life of downtown Casper might fade away back to the days of shuttered shops and empty streets. But I began to believe after more than one real estate agent told me that people from other states are seeing ads for Casper houses online and making offers sight unseen.

Are they fleeing fires, hurricanes or the coronavirus? All of the above, I think. And what makes it more feasible to consider moving from a populated city to Casper is the movement to work from home. Who wouldn’t prefer to gaze at our mountain under (normally) blue skies while making a living from a desk in front of the fireplace in a flannel bathrobe?