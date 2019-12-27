Anderson: The engineer at the breakfast table

As my mind slowly woke up to the perfect cup of coffee I was being handed, I heard a sentence you don’t often hear from your personal barista. My husband, creator of the foamy cup, was pointing out to our engineer son-in-law how the surface tension on the foam was preventing the liquid from slopping over the side of the cup.
No! I thought.
I grew up with an engineer-inventor dad who frequently interrupted my English-major train of thought with observations about physics; why insects can walk on water (surface tension again), for example while we sat beside a blissfully picturesque lake and I thought about myths of lake creatures.
Picture an eight-year-old girl watching Olympic ice skaters with rapt fascination, dreaming of her future as an Olympic champion standing on a stage, wearing a gold medal and watching the American flag raised above the ice rink. I wanted to know how they could leap and not fall on their butts when they landed; he pondered the makeup of ice and what makes it slippery. It turned out well for both of us when he built a small backyard ice rink for me to practice my future Olympic twirls.
It’s one of the advantages of age that you learn to not only tolerate but make good use of the different ways your family members think. Just this Christmas my daughter and I were stumped about how to make costumes that looked like the back brace my husband was wearing. We thought we should all wear braces in solidarity and sing an improvised Christmas carol about ladder injuries before Christmas dinner.
To make these costumes, she assembled cardboard from the Christmas boxes, white printing paper, tan tissue and staples to represent the bolts on the brace. An hour and a half into this project, the fake brace still hung sadly from the torso because the paper didn’t hold it together. So, her engineer husband stepped in and wrapped paper around ribbon to create a stronger link. It had tensile strength, he told me, to withstand longitudinal stress.
Look at how much an English major can learn in just one morning.
My most vivid memory of the clash between how my dad and I think came when I went to great trouble to take him to see the San Francisco Ballet, my favorite thing to do at that time. Again, it was me sighing with admiration at the costumes, dance and orchestra score while he pondered mysteries of engineering. At intermission, he turned around and carefully studied the ornate interior of the War Memorial Opera House and gazed at the assembled ballet-lovers, dressed exotically as San Francisco art-lovers would dress.
I was expecting an engineering observation when he asked me how many the opera house seated. According to the ballet program, the answer was 3,146.
“I bet I’m the only engineer here,” he said.