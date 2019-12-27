Anderson: The engineer at the breakfast table

As my mind slowly woke up to the perfect cup of coffee I was being handed, I heard a sentence you don’t often hear from your personal barista. My husband, creator of the foamy cup, was pointing out to our engineer son-in-law how the surface tension on the foam was preventing the liquid from slopping over the side of the cup.

No! I thought.

I grew up with an engineer-inventor dad who frequently interrupted my English-major train of thought with observations about physics; why insects can walk on water (surface tension again), for example while we sat beside a blissfully picturesque lake and I thought about myths of lake creatures.

Picture an eight-year-old girl watching Olympic ice skaters with rapt fascination, dreaming of her future as an Olympic champion standing on a stage, wearing a gold medal and watching the American flag raised above the ice rink. I wanted to know how they could leap and not fall on their butts when they landed; he pondered the makeup of ice and what makes it slippery. It turned out well for both of us when he built a small backyard ice rink for me to practice my future Olympic twirls.

