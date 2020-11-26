Anderson: The found treasures of 2020

I wince just a little to see comments from people who can’t wait for 2020 to end. How could I possibly feel defensive about junking this entire year, after what the country and our neighbors have been through?
Because even in this year, I have discovered things to celebrate. The idea of “found objects” comes to me from my brother-in-law Spencer Bohren. Though he was known for his musical career, he had a second vocation going in visual arts, highlighted by items he picked up on his journeys around the world and down the block in New Orleans. My husband describes walking on a street in Germany and screeching to a halt when Spencer picked up an odd piece of concrete. It later became the centerpiece of a work of art created in an old cigar box and used in the many art classes Spencer taught to children.
One of my found treasures this year is the appeal of the modest corners of Wyoming’s landscape. In addition to spectacular sights we have always noted — Bessemer Mountain, Casper Mountain’s Jackson Canyon and of course, the Tetons, it makes my day to simply take a walk along the North Platte River. Even when the colors of summer and fall are gone, when the branches are various shades of brown and the wind is knocking you off your feet, we have this place to go for peace, quiet and jumping fish. Along the river, did we always have such vivid sunrises and sunsets? We’ve all been missing inspiration that happens every day; with no big events to attend, the sunset becomes the new evening celebration.
No need to buy new clothes. I’ve enjoyed not even hearing the siren call of buying yet another sweater. So, I wore my favorite soft tunic and lounging pants four days this week? So what. What a pretty velvet jacket popped up on my computer’s newsfeed. Oh yes, there aren’t any Christmas parties to justify buying it.
Friends and family on Zoom: You know how when you visit your adult children or sibling, small things that you and they do rub the wrong way? Is it so terrible that I took the dog for a walk without first asking where the ideal place is to go? No, the nieces don’t really like my mac ‘n cheese better than yours. These small things go with even the most loving family gatherings. But on Zoom? Not so much. It just boils down to joy at getting see each other’s faces.
I have What’s App calls regularly with my daughter while she goes shopping or drives home from work. There’s no agenda, all conversations are interrupted constantly and not much happens. But it’s a welcome slice of her life for me and so low key that there’s not much chance of awkward mother-daughter interactions involving unwanted advice (going both directions). My grandson and I can talk about football for an hour and a half without anyone else trying to change the subject. It’s the best.
The big winners from working at home in 2020 are the household pets. The dogs and cats are going to be upset when all work isn’t from the living room and they don’t have 24-hour access to the humans. Right now, if I put on a coat to get in the car, the dogs throw an insane tail-wagging fiesta because they always go with me on errands or walks in nearby parks. They’ll be disconsolate when I drive to business meetings that don’t include dogs.
When the vaccine arrives and brings with it an avalanche of social obligations, I will have to rediscover wearing makeup and find something other than slippers. That’s a small part of why being forced to stay home has a silver lining. Looking closely at the rocks found in the yard while spending the entire day quarantined is an exercise in calming down. Getting excited about cooking the tomatoes from the garden because there’s no gourmet meal awaiting at a restaurant as satisfying.
These found treasures of calm and focus may be gone with the wind in 2021, so I don’t write off 2020; even this year has had its lessons and its moments that we may soon miss.
