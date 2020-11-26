Anderson: The found treasures of 2020

No need to buy new clothes. I’ve enjoyed not even hearing the siren call of buying yet another sweater. So, I wore my favorite soft tunic and lounging pants four days this week? So what. What a pretty velvet jacket popped up on my computer’s newsfeed. Oh yes, there aren’t any Christmas parties to justify buying it.

Friends and family on Zoom: You know how when you visit your adult children or sibling, small things that you and they do rub the wrong way? Is it so terrible that I took the dog for a walk without first asking where the ideal place is to go? No, the nieces don’t really like my mac ‘n cheese better than yours. These small things go with even the most loving family gatherings. But on Zoom? Not so much. It just boils down to joy at getting see each other’s faces.

I have What’s App calls regularly with my daughter while she goes shopping or drives home from work. There’s no agenda, all conversations are interrupted constantly and not much happens. But it’s a welcome slice of her life for me and so low key that there’s not much chance of awkward mother-daughter interactions involving unwanted advice (going both directions). My grandson and I can talk about football for an hour and a half without anyone else trying to change the subject. It’s the best.