Anderson: The merry month of Zucchini

August is a poorly named month. We don’t need to be referring to a Roman emperor of two millennia past. We should have something more appropriate for this reliably hot, dry moment in the Wyoming calendar when everyone is united by complaints about the heat and zucchini.

For a semi-arid location with a ridiculously short growing season, we have more than our share of dedicated gardeners. And because of the challenges, they are very determined people who are particularly proud of their harvest. If you aren’t growing something, you are busy trying to stave off unwanted gifts from your gardening friends. The most popular plentiful item this year is, as always, zucchini.

Now that my gardening husband has diligently improved the soil on our windswept prairie property, all he has to do is toss some zucchini seeds in the ground and two months later the garden is overrun with spreading vines sporting outsized leaves. The whole fast-growing garden begins to look a lot like it’s been taken hostage by Audrey II, the hungry, greedy man-eating plant in “Little Shop of Horrors.”