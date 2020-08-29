Anderson: The merry month of Zucchini

August is a poorly named month. We don’t need to be referring to a Roman emperor of two millennia past. We should have something more appropriate for this reliably hot, dry moment in the Wyoming calendar when everyone is united by complaints about the heat and zucchini.
For a semi-arid location with a ridiculously short growing season, we have more than our share of dedicated gardeners. And because of the challenges, they are very determined people who are particularly proud of their harvest. If you aren’t growing something, you are busy trying to stave off unwanted gifts from your gardening friends. The most popular plentiful item this year is, as always, zucchini.
Now that my gardening husband has diligently improved the soil on our windswept prairie property, all he has to do is toss some zucchini seeds in the ground and two months later the garden is overrun with spreading vines sporting outsized leaves. The whole fast-growing garden begins to look a lot like it’s been taken hostage by Audrey II, the hungry, greedy man-eating plant in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The thing about a zucchini plant is that the minute you turn your back on it, a new 12-inch fruit (yes, they are technically fruit) will secretly grow, hidden by the plant’s outsized elephant-ear leaves. One day there’s nothing to see, the next you’ve got to haul several zucchini into the house before they grow to the size of baseball bats.
Then you have to decide what to do with them. After giving as many away as possible to mostly gracious recipients, I love to fry sliced zucchini in butter and then melt parmesan cheese on them until it’s slightly burned. The healthful qualities of the zucchini more or less balance the amount of butter required. But that only uses up a fraction of the harvest.
And so, I now have pages of recipes using zucchini for bread, lasagna, brownies, stuffed boats and best of all — crispy fries. Zucchini chocolate cake may sound like it’s just another clever way to sneak greens into the kids’ diet. But it turns out zucchini can hide a multitude of baking sins. It somehow manages to contribute moistness without that earthy flavor of something gross and healthy. I’m convinced that if you add zucchini, sugar and butter to kitty litter, you could produce something tasty. I’ll try that next summer, during the month of Zucchini.
It wouldn’t be the first time the month’s name was changed. Ages ago it was called Sextillia, the word for sixth, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. That was when there were only 10 months, with what are now January and February a kind of unnamed winter period of nothingness. Then Sextillia was changed to honor Emperor Augustus Caesar. I think if October was once called Winmonath in England, meaning “wine month,” August easily deserves a name change honoring its most alarmingly prolific product.
So how does it sound? June, July, Zucchini, September.
