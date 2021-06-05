Anderson: The oyster dilemma – Rocky Mountain or ocean?

To gleefully celebrate liberation after a year in the Covid no-travel zone, we tore ourselves away from perfect Wyoming May weather for a visit to grandchildren in their natural habitat, Providence, R.I.

Could there be a state in the U.S. more different from Wyoming than Rhode Island? It’s all water, greenery and historic buildings from the 16 and 1700’s in The Ocean State. The White Horse Tavern in Newport was established in 1673 and still serves beer in rooms with floors worn to smooth unevenness. You don’t have to consume too many whiskeys at the bar to walk with a tipsy wobble to the door. The 1769 Old Brick School House, in use as offices, looks like hundreds of other red brick buildings in Providence, many in continuous use for 200 years.

Since trees tower over every New England highway, you might think there are no towns, gas stations or restaurants anywhere, but they are hiding just a few miles away behind the trees. It was unnerving to be unable to see for 50 or 100 miles to keep track of east and west. How strange is it to say that the trees along highways made me feel claustrophobic, hemmed in with no landmarks in view? On a drive from Casper to Cheyenne, mountains to the west keep you constantly oriented. There’s a comfort in gauging how many miles to your destination by how far away Laramie Peak appears.