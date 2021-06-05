 Skip to main content
Anderson: The oyster dilemma – Rocky Mountain or ocean?
Anderson: The oyster dilemma – Rocky Mountain or ocean?

Susan Anderson

To gleefully celebrate liberation after a year in the Covid no-travel zone, we tore ourselves away from perfect Wyoming May weather for a visit to grandchildren in their natural habitat, Providence, R.I.

Could there be a state in the U.S. more different from Wyoming than Rhode Island? It’s all water, greenery and historic buildings from the 16 and 1700’s in The Ocean State. The White Horse Tavern in Newport was established in 1673 and still serves beer in rooms with floors worn to smooth unevenness. You don’t have to consume too many whiskeys at the bar to walk with a tipsy wobble to the door. The 1769 Old Brick School House, in use as offices, looks like hundreds of other red brick buildings in Providence, many in continuous use for 200 years.

Since trees tower over every New England highway, you might think there are no towns, gas stations or restaurants anywhere, but they are hiding just a few miles away behind the trees. It was unnerving to be unable to see for 50 or 100 miles to keep track of east and west. How strange is it to say that the trees along highways made me feel claustrophobic, hemmed in with no landmarks in view? On a drive from Casper to Cheyenne, mountains to the west keep you constantly oriented. There’s a comfort in gauging how many miles to your destination by how far away Laramie Peak appears.

But my favorite contrast is in the oysters. I have grown to love, no, actually to crave the fabulous bivalve mollusks served raw in Rhode Island. After my first slurp of the fresh, salty mollusk in its brine, mixed with horseradish and sauce, I’ve become a fan, reading up on the different kinds. One writer gushed that

“Katama Bays will first whack you with an immense wave of bright salinity, but finish with a clean sweetness.” Fancy restaurants recommend particular wines to go with the oysters, in this case recommending that “The crisp, lemony acidity of a Sancerre blanc is the perfect match for these salty bivalves.” They have wonderful names, like Pearly Whites and Molly Q Oysters from Mashpee, Mass. I tried to say “Molly Qs from Mashpee, Mass” several times and loved the experience almost as much as eating the actual food. Molly Qs have a “lighter, softer counterpoint to the brinier Island Creek Oysters, though they still retain an up-front salinity.”

It was pure pleasure to inform a Boston native at lunch that our own Rocky Mountain Oysters are actually a thing. It took nerve to utter “bull testicles” at the elegant table covered with a white tablecloth and sporting fine crystal wine glasses. After describing the cornmeal/garlic breading and vinegar dressing, our friend was still mildly grossed out, despite learning that each bull testicle has 26 grams of protein and lots of zinc. The Whole Foods Market website helpfully adds that “Not only does the zinc boost your sex drive, but it also ups your immune system, helps get rid of acne, eases rashes and makes your bones stronger.” Still, she was sticking to the idea that a mollusk that is still alive when you swallow it is more elegant than the humble bull testicle. See? It really is different in Rhode Island.

Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming.

