Anderson: The practically perfect dog can’t hear

Our ranch dog Blue is a cross between Mary Poppins and Abraham Lincoln. He is practically perfect in every way. He also has Abe’s deep set, honest, wise, brown eyes. Just take out a $5 and look, you can’t deny the resemblance between the revered president’s eyes and the totally sincere gaze of our devoted schnauzer-black lab mix.
Blue spent his first year as part of a litter living rough on the prairie, a ranch outdoor dog whose two siblings were taken away by a coyote and an eagle. Their fates weren’t really known for sure; they just both disappeared at different times from one of the wildest pieces of property in Natrona County.
We first met Blue when he appointed himself guardian of our pre-teen daughter, faithful companion when she galloped her horse across the prairie where he lived. We would look across the plains a mile or more and see the rider and fast horse followed closely at speed by this loyal dog.
His family allowed us to adopt him 10 years ago and he’s obeyed every command since and politely learned to be an indoor dog. He even asks permission with a big-eyed gaze before jumping on the couch to snuggle. His perfect behavior showed up the golden retrievers and dachshund he has at times shared our home with. He sits patiently at the door, waiting to be let in, while the golden lunges past him, careening into knees and smearing black pants with her voluminous yellow fur. Then sometimes she just sits on top of him, swiping her paw at his face until he licks her eyes to clean them. He patiently licks the other dogs, sometimes to heal them. He licked a sore on the dachshund’s back constantly until it healed.
There’s hardly a visitor to our house who doesn’t want to take Blue home with them. He’s a gem. So, it was shocking when he began ignoring us. Other dogs have strayed far on a walk, causing me to blow a whistle for them. Occasionally one will stop, look at me and insolently keep going in the direction of that rabbit hole they smell. But never Blue.
On walks now, he almost comically startles when he notices the golden retriever is madly dashing back to the sound of the whistle. (There’s usually a treat available for such obedience.) It’s a problem when his wandering brings him too close to the highway that runs by our property. One frosty morning when I was outfitted in flannel nightgown covered by a wind parka and slippers, I had to climb down a ravine and tap him on the shoulder before he would stop rooting around an antelope carcass. As always, he startled when I touched him and immediately came home.
Is this a clever ruse, I wondered? I was reminded of when I had my 5-year-old son’s hearing tested because he didn’t respond to anything I asked him to do. No hearing issue; just a bad case of being five and resolutely independent.
But the proof was in the pudding when Blue no longer came when called to dinner. I’ve now resorted to banging his dish on the tile floor to get his attention. He also responds when I use what sounds like a high-pitched pig call. But mostly, he has now retired into what seems to be a blissful state of total freedom from the humans and their annoying demands. But, since he’s lived his life as Mary Poppins, he has earned his peaceful retirement from our commands, I’ve concluded.
