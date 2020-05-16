Anderson: The practically perfect dog can’t hear

There’s hardly a visitor to our house who doesn’t want to take Blue home with them. He’s a gem. So, it was shocking when he began ignoring us. Other dogs have strayed far on a walk, causing me to blow a whistle for them. Occasionally one will stop, look at me and insolently keep going in the direction of that rabbit hole they smell. But never Blue.

On walks now, he almost comically startles when he notices the golden retriever is madly dashing back to the sound of the whistle. (There’s usually a treat available for such obedience.) It’s a problem when his wandering brings him too close to the highway that runs by our property. One frosty morning when I was outfitted in flannel nightgown covered by a wind parka and slippers, I had to climb down a ravine and tap him on the shoulder before he would stop rooting around an antelope carcass. As always, he startled when I touched him and immediately came home.

Is this a clever ruse, I wondered? I was reminded of when I had my 5-year-old son’s hearing tested because he didn’t respond to anything I asked him to do. No hearing issue; just a bad case of being five and resolutely independent.

But the proof was in the pudding when Blue no longer came when called to dinner. I’ve now resorted to banging his dish on the tile floor to get his attention. He also responds when I use what sounds like a high-pitched pig call. But mostly, he has now retired into what seems to be a blissful state of total freedom from the humans and their annoying demands. But, since he’s lived his life as Mary Poppins, he has earned his peaceful retirement from our commands, I’ve concluded.

