Anderson: The wild (human) animals of Yellowstone

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park like to report on their animal counts. They add up the numbers of bears, bison, wolves and elk they saw on a personal scoreboard of national park success.
But on a recent trip, I was more entertained by the humans behaving in their own fascinating and often inappropriate ways. Nothing was as dramatic as the woman from South Dakota who was pitched into the air vigorously enough to lose her jeans by a protective, annoyed bison when she approached a baby bison to take a picture.
But the late August visitors I observed seemed more interested in partying hard in national park campgrounds than patiently watching animals through binoculars. Maybe they’ve been cooped up too long by the coronavirus measures; they certainly seemed glad to gather in not-very-distanced groups around campfires consuming lots of beer. Of course, beer led to noise and the park “quiet hours” were anything but. Attempting to sleep at Bridge Bay Campground, my husband and I tried to filter out the noise until one of our fellow campers snapped. He profanely shouted for the partiers to quit slamming doors at one in the morning. The doors kept slamming.
I gave up on sleep and crept through the dark to the bathroom, watching for the elk that had been lounging around in the campground earlier in the evening. Inside, despite the requirement for masks, I found two teenage barefaced girls curling their hair, brandishing hairspray and shouting at each other in French. Not the wildlife I was expecting, but exotic, nonetheless. I now see why people carry backpacks far away from the campgrounds to experience the promised natural serenity of Yellowstone.
The next night at a different campground sleep was startlingly disturbed in the early morning by what seemed like an earthquake. When I visit the park, I figure I’m daring fate not to choose my time there as the moment when the entire supervolcano erupts. I am comforted by the US Geologic Survey estimation that the probability of a huge Yellowstone eruption is 1 in 730,000 in any given year, similar to that of a large asteroid hitting the Earth.
So, when the camper started rocking vigorously back and forth, I was alarmed, I admit it. Volcanic eruption or marauding grizzly bear, I wondered. It was light outside and my husband was gone. I sat up in the small camper and hit my head on the low roof. Then I heard from outside, “Luci, cut it out!” The rocking stopped. Luci, the muscular golden retriever on the trip with us, was tied to the camper on a long cable. She was resting after a morning walk when she saw one of the park’s adorable chirping chipmunks run up a nearby tree. She lunged several times after the playful little beast that had perched on a branch out of her reach and continued to chatter, driving her crazy. She’s strong and hefty enough to rock a truck camper back and forth with no sweat.
So apparently Yellowstone escaped the long odds of a major eruption for the day and the chipmunk lived to tease another dog. I sighed and realized that there are wonderful reasons to visit Yellowstone, but getting a good night’s sleep isn’t one of them.
