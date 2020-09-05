Anderson: The wild (human) animals of Yellowstone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park like to report on their animal counts. They add up the numbers of bears, bison, wolves and elk they saw on a personal scoreboard of national park success.

But on a recent trip, I was more entertained by the humans behaving in their own fascinating and often inappropriate ways. Nothing was as dramatic as the woman from South Dakota who was pitched into the air vigorously enough to lose her jeans by a protective, annoyed bison when she approached a baby bison to take a picture.

But the late August visitors I observed seemed more interested in partying hard in national park campgrounds than patiently watching animals through binoculars. Maybe they’ve been cooped up too long by the coronavirus measures; they certainly seemed glad to gather in not-very-distanced groups around campfires consuming lots of beer. Of course, beer led to noise and the park “quiet hours” were anything but. Attempting to sleep at Bridge Bay Campground, my husband and I tried to filter out the noise until one of our fellow campers snapped. He profanely shouted for the partiers to quit slamming doors at one in the morning. The doors kept slamming.