Anderson: The work of a cat -- or something worse?

Pity the person who rises before sunrise in these dark days of winter. In our house this week, that meant my husband sat alone in the dark living room for a moment enjoying peace and quiet before he heard the ping of a cell phone across the room, a scuffle, and the phone landing on the floor. Moments later the laptop computer came to life. What? He was alone in the room.
Apparently not so alone, because the only explanation other than ghosts or poltergeists was that a cat sneakily entered and explored the electronics, leaping when surprised by the ping of the phone. How that led to the computer screen lighting up, I’m not sure. But the same cat once woke us up in the middle of the night by ringing the doorbell (accidentally, I believe, because he liked to sit on the ledge beside the bell). It’s similar to the time a guest was asleep on the couch and heard a faint tinkling of piano keys in the night. Again, the suspects were cat or ghost, so we chose to blame the cat.
Later in the same day the cat carefully approached the computer again while I was taking a Zoom lesson in Spanish with a tutor in Morocco. Because I know my tutor loves cats, I quickly snatched the little troublemaker and introduced the two. It was probably a rare moment of normalcy for the poor Moroccan teacher, who often struggles to understand what I’m talking about and it’s not just because my accent is terrible. In that same lesson the golden retriever decided to go on a frenzy with her squeaking penguin and drowned out the lesson. Try explaining that in another language. Squeaking penguin? Not found in Google Translate.
Two weeks ago, my Spanish assignment was to describe the city I live in. The points I was to describe were ancient historical landmarks, bus and train stations, and where the business, restaurant and shopping districts are located. My teacher spent her entire life in Tangier, population just under one million, which was founded as a Phoenician and Greek trading city as early as the 10th century BC.
She didn’t seem impressed when I tried to explain the lack of thousand-year-old buildings or even one train station. The best I could do was the small bus station and the empty sweep of prairie near our house where the first cabin in Natrona County was built a mere 208 years ago but is not still standing. We have petroglyphs nearby and Independence Rock, I explained.
Our downtown is more forward-looking than ancient; the closest we have to a historical place of worship is the lovely Pioneer Church, built in 1890 and now located on the fairgrounds. So, my essay on Casper mostly described timeless assets like mountains, river, lake and wildlife, which required online searches for words describing antelope, elk, mountain lions and bison. This is why it was good that the sudden arrival of a cat at the Spanish zoom lesson finally introduced something familiar.
Still, the cat is under a cloud of suspicion for whatever he was doing with my phone and computer at 6 a.m. He’ll be in real trouble if I find any unexplained charges on the phone.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming by choice.