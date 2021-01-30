Anderson: The work of a cat -- or something worse?

Pity the person who rises before sunrise in these dark days of winter. In our house this week, that meant my husband sat alone in the dark living room for a moment enjoying peace and quiet before he heard the ping of a cell phone across the room, a scuffle, and the phone landing on the floor. Moments later the laptop computer came to life. What? He was alone in the room.

Apparently not so alone, because the only explanation other than ghosts or poltergeists was that a cat sneakily entered and explored the electronics, leaping when surprised by the ping of the phone. How that led to the computer screen lighting up, I’m not sure. But the same cat once woke us up in the middle of the night by ringing the doorbell (accidentally, I believe, because he liked to sit on the ledge beside the bell). It’s similar to the time a guest was asleep on the couch and heard a faint tinkling of piano keys in the night. Again, the suspects were cat or ghost, so we chose to blame the cat.