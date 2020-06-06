Anderson: Undertaker bees and their human fan club

When our bees arrived by mail, a small number of them had died en route. While transferring the colony of 10,000 into the new hive we ordered for them, the living and dead all went in at the same time with a buzzing whoosh. It’s harrowing enough the first time you handle an active mob of bees without trying to sort out the living from the dead.
It turns out, the bees have a plan for that.
After a few days, piles of dead bees started appearing in front of the beehive. Soon after that, the same piles of bees were gone. Yes, it was windy, but could the wind have cleared them all away? No.
Further research revealed that in the remarkable company organizational chart of a bee colony, there are undertaker bees.
They busily drag their departed sisters and brothers through the small entry holes of the hive and eventually deposit them far from the hive. Once I knew this, I sat for long periods of time, suited up in my white bee suit, watching the funeral procession of bee after bee pulling a body through the holes at the entrance, dropping them outside, then laboring to move them away.
I am acting like anyone with a newly discovered passion. Experienced beekeepers can and do smile indulgently at the wonder of new apiarists (I’m learning new words, too), but it’s nearly impossible not to fall in love with the complexity of a beehive. Plus, at the end there’s honey.
Instructions were to leave the bees alone (no peeking) for a week while they got settled. This was hard, but when we did carefully open up the hive, what to our wondering eyes should appear but mounds of bees working energetically on drawing out wax for honeycomb. Was the queen already laying eggs? Maybe, but it turns out that a magnifying glass, good light and much more experience will help answer that question.
We’re still learning how many jobs bees have. Some guard, some are nurse bees that take care of the larva, supposedly checking a larva up to a thousand times a day (just like moms who tiptoe into the baby’s room in the middle of the night to be sure she or he is breathing). The nurse bees are also medical specialists that will somehow select to eat honey that acts as an antibiotic when there’s infection in the colony.
Most intriguing to me are the bees assigned to regulate temperature inside the hive. If it’s hot, they find water and spread it on the backs of other bees assigned to fan their wings.
Okay, now I’ve gone too far with bee trivia. But you can see why we now plan to set up a bench so we can sit and watch bees comfortably for long periods of time. If you’re searching for something to do at home if you’re on coronavirus lockdown, what could be better than staring at bees instead of your computer?
And at the end, I’ve now learned that there’s an appetite for “small-batch honey” and even special small-batch honey cocktails, involving rum and various fresh fruit. I see café tables set up near (but not too near) the hive serving cocktails in our future.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!