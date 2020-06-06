Anderson: Undertaker bees and their human fan club

Instructions were to leave the bees alone (no peeking) for a week while they got settled. This was hard, but when we did carefully open up the hive, what to our wondering eyes should appear but mounds of bees working energetically on drawing out wax for honeycomb. Was the queen already laying eggs? Maybe, but it turns out that a magnifying glass, good light and much more experience will help answer that question.

We’re still learning how many jobs bees have. Some guard, some are nurse bees that take care of the larva, supposedly checking a larva up to a thousand times a day (just like moms who tiptoe into the baby’s room in the middle of the night to be sure she or he is breathing). The nurse bees are also medical specialists that will somehow select to eat honey that acts as an antibiotic when there’s infection in the colony.

Most intriguing to me are the bees assigned to regulate temperature inside the hive. If it’s hot, they find water and spread it on the backs of other bees assigned to fan their wings.

Okay, now I’ve gone too far with bee trivia. But you can see why we now plan to set up a bench so we can sit and watch bees comfortably for long periods of time. If you’re searching for something to do at home if you’re on coronavirus lockdown, what could be better than staring at bees instead of your computer?

And at the end, I’ve now learned that there’s an appetite for “small-batch honey” and even special small-batch honey cocktails, involving rum and various fresh fruit. I see café tables set up near (but not too near) the hive serving cocktails in our future.

