Anderson: What a deaf dog taught me about speech

Our good dog Blue, an awesome 12-year-old schnauzer-black lab mix, brings many lessons in his bag of tricks. The latest one gave me some insight into the actual value of forgiveness, not an easy lesson for anyone.

Here’s how he did it. On a day when I just had to go cross-country skiing despite a long list of errands, he decided that I needed to learn a little patience. I had dragged two dogs up the mountain despite a tight schedule that hinged on our leaving at precisely 12:30 to make it to a coveted hair appointment at 1:00. We had taken our leisurely time exploring new snow on a county road when first the golden retriever Luci and then Blue decided to disappear.

I blew and blew my whistle to bring Luci back, which usually works like a charm. She normally stops in her tracks, turns around and hurls her golden body at breakneck speed toward me, tongue lolling, snow flying and a big smile showing plenty of teeth. But when the whistle actually meant business for my schedule, she didn’t come back. And didn’t come back. Finally, she reappeared in a blur of powder snow from an entirely different direction than I was expecting. Blue was standing beside me like the good boy he is during this alarmingly long disappearing act. When she arrived, I breathed a sigh of relief and turned around to head back to the car, only to realize that in the blink of an eye Blue had vanished.