Anderson: What a deaf dog taught me about speech

Our good dog Blue, an awesome 12-year-old schnauzer-black lab mix, brings many lessons in his bag of tricks. The latest one gave me some insight into the actual value of forgiveness, not an easy lesson for anyone.
Here’s how he did it. On a day when I just had to go cross-country skiing despite a long list of errands, he decided that I needed to learn a little patience. I had dragged two dogs up the mountain despite a tight schedule that hinged on our leaving at precisely 12:30 to make it to a coveted hair appointment at 1:00. We had taken our leisurely time exploring new snow on a county road when first the golden retriever Luci and then Blue decided to disappear.
I blew and blew my whistle to bring Luci back, which usually works like a charm. She normally stops in her tracks, turns around and hurls her golden body at breakneck speed toward me, tongue lolling, snow flying and a big smile showing plenty of teeth. But when the whistle actually meant business for my schedule, she didn’t come back. And didn’t come back. Finally, she reappeared in a blur of powder snow from an entirely different direction than I was expecting. Blue was standing beside me like the good boy he is during this alarmingly long disappearing act. When she arrived, I breathed a sigh of relief and turned around to head back to the car, only to realize that in the blink of an eye Blue had vanished.
I didn’t see him leave and had no idea which direction he might have gone. Blowing the whistle for him wasn’t an option because he is very deaf. In desperation, I told Luci to find him, which she sometimes miraculously does. Not this day. She took off for a brief sprint down a trail and came right back without her companion.
Time was marching on and I began to despair of making the hair appointment. More importantly, I grew worried that I’d never locate the elderly dog wandering somewhere in the 20-degree weather and deep snow. At almost my drop-dead time for leaving, when I was hauling out my cell phone to cancel the appointment and call in help for a search, Blue casually trotted back through the snow.
I was so elated, I wanted to shout “Good boy, Blue! I was so worried. And, by the way, what were you thinking?” But I knew he wouldn’t hear me. So, I said the words anyway and discovered that he didn’t need to hear it; I did. The importance of gushing over him in relief and forgiveness made absolutely no difference to him. But I felt much better. And this is the lesson I’ve been reading about forgiveness for offenses large and small; that the one it really helps is you.
I’ll never stop telling my deaf dog what a great guy he is because, as a matter of fact, I’m the one who cheers up every time I say it. He just enjoys the ear scratches.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming by choice.