Anderson: What’s so funny, you ask? Everything

As a kid, I was a faithful reader of my parents’ Readers Digest; the favorite page was “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” I’ve embraced this approach for years, but now more than ever. Even though I occasionally feel guilty for laughing all the way to a blood transfusion on Halloween (At least I wasn’t wearing my vampire costume that day), I’m sticking to the concept.

The funniest thing this week is how my husband, who broke his back in a “ladder incident” more than a year ago (he did not fall!), was hauling hay for the horses. In his words, “A year ago I couldn’t pick up a milk carton.” Now he could throw a packet of milk cartons if he wanted. But I’m sorry to say that he still hasn’t sold his big collection of ladders. Maybe in 2021.

As sad and horrified as I was watching the disrespect and vandalism in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when I saw an invader stop for a selfie with a capitol policeman, I had to laugh. Of course, the attackers won’t be laughing when all the photos of them lounging in the U.S. Senate chamber come up in their trials. Still — kind of funny, I think. Now I long for a selfie of when the British stormed the Capitol and burned it nearly 200 years ago. “Hey, look at me in front of this painting of General Washington!” I imagine them sending home.