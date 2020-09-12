Anderson: When 46 degrees is the new 80

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bad rivals the good news about our snow and ice storm of September; first the bad.

At this point in 2020, it’s almost become funny every time some new example of “You didn’t see that coming, did you?” arrives. No, on a merry New Year’s Eve we didn’t imagine a deadly virus, lockdowns, an oil slump that would murder our state’s financial outlook or even the asteroid known as 2018VP1 that is projected to come close to Earth on Nov. 2, the day before the presidential election. Don’t worry, though, it’s only 6.5 feet large and NASA says it’s not a threat. Why, we didn’t even notice four weeks ago when an SUV-sized asteroid set a record by zooming within 1,830 miles of Earth, the “closest known nonimpacting asteroid” on the books, according to NASA.

But we did notice what meteorologists called the freak cold and snow event that stormed into our state and our gardens on Labor Day, a day after people were lolling about on boats in the 90-degree weather. It doesn’t even have a proper name, like Winter Storm Riley which “underwent bombogenesis” off the New England Coast two years ago, producing the highest tide on record in Boston. Maybe our little Labor Day visitor wasn’t a bomb cyclone, but it certainly bombed our gardening hopes for the year at a ridiculously early date.