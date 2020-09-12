Anderson: When 46 degrees is the new 80

The bad rivals the good news about our snow and ice storm of September; first the bad.
At this point in 2020, it’s almost become funny every time some new example of “You didn’t see that coming, did you?” arrives. No, on a merry New Year’s Eve we didn’t imagine a deadly virus, lockdowns, an oil slump that would murder our state’s financial outlook or even the asteroid known as 2018VP1 that is projected to come close to Earth on Nov. 2, the day before the presidential election. Don’t worry, though, it’s only 6.5 feet large and NASA says it’s not a threat. Why, we didn’t even notice four weeks ago when an SUV-sized asteroid set a record by zooming within 1,830 miles of Earth, the “closest known nonimpacting asteroid” on the books, according to NASA.
But we did notice what meteorologists called the freak cold and snow event that stormed into our state and our gardens on Labor Day, a day after people were lolling about on boats in the 90-degree weather. It doesn’t even have a proper name, like Winter Storm Riley which “underwent bombogenesis” off the New England Coast two years ago, producing the highest tide on record in Boston. Maybe our little Labor Day visitor wasn’t a bomb cyclone, but it certainly bombed our gardening hopes for the year at a ridiculously early date.
Anticipating the correctly predicted hard freeze temperatures that lasted several days, Wyomingites spent their Labor Day holiday anxiously ripping tomato plants out of the ground and bringing in the pathetically small, green fruit that needed only a measly three weeks more of warmth to become ripe and gorgeous. When we emerged from the blanket of snow in our front yard and traipsed over the frozen drifts to the garden, it looked like photos of bombed-out cities after war. Huge squash plants shriveled to the ground and some turned black. Everywhere, previously tall, lush plants were broken and scattered. And in neighborhoods with beautiful tall trees, limbs smashed roofs and car windows, then just lay on the ground looking menacing. Of course, the trees caused power outages right when we could have used a little light and heat.
I realized that for the short three months of summer we were allotted, I had awakened each day, eager to see what was happening in the garden. No more.
Is there a good side to this? Actually, yes. First, fires were extinguished under the dumping of snow and the ground is nice and damp after a summer of crunchy dryness.
Plus, we got to experience the thrill of spring all over again. Wasn’t it amazing to step outside and feel warm dampness in the air and birds singing, just like the exciting arrival of the warmth in spring? It was strikingly different enough from the storm days that the birds were loudly celebrating and the horse that looked so sad covered in snow was lounging on the ground soaking up the sun. The temperature finally rose to 46 degrees and it honestly felt like 80 to me.
I’m putting the flowers back on the porch and celebrating the fabulous fall we have come to expect. And meanwhile, I’ll keep checking on that asteroid that’s due in seven weeks because this year, if it could go bad, it likely will. And then when the worst is over, we’ll celebrate anything that looks like 46 degrees, because it will feel like 80.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!