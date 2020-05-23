Anderson: When a goat outsmarts your golden retriever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s a goat in Natrona County (and I don’t mean Tom Brady) who is trained to do tricks. His name is Cole and he will shake hands on command. I have a video of this, recorded when he casually lifted his long front right leg on command for a shake with his devoted owner. Not the left, but the right. He repeated the trick three times in a row and got a treat each time.

Previously I thought goats were only good for being on the losing end in goat-tying events, fated to be staked down in an arena until a rider jumps off her horse and ties up three of the goat’s legs in 7-10 seconds. Goat rodeo, after all, is a term used to describe utter chaos. But Cole the goat taught me something.

I’ve shown the video to my golden retriever Luci in hopes of inspiring her, but she still hasn’t put together the idea of raising her paw and receiving a reward. She just wants the reward for being cute, thank you very much.