Anderson: When in doubt, start a mystery series

Two nonfiction books finish my list. Lynne Cheney’s “The Virginia Dynasty” about the four early presidents from Virginia somehow uncovers enough new details in the relationships and characters of Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe to let us see these founding fathers as the complicated humans they were. This book is a fascinating character study as well as new insight into the country’s beginnings. We learn how the four presidents argued, undermined and fought to unite the factions and cultures that would become the United States. It’s interesting to know that divisions have been part of the story from the beginning and to see how the push and pull of ideas about government produced anything but smooth sailing for the young country.

The shortest book on my shopping list may be the most helpful at the end of this hard year. “Help Thanks Wow: The three Essential Prayers” by Anne Lamott is a comforting, inspirational book that leaves you laughing. Lamott is always fearless and honest, admitting to some dark prayers as her mother was dying “in the cherished company of a truly awful Himalayan cat named Baby.” The prayers for her mother’s release were paired with less kind prayers for Baby. This is why it’s so much fun to follow Lamott’s struggle to find peace and spirituality. If she can get there, you think, maybe there’s hope for me. And that’s a book worth giving.

Some good news to end the year. The essential great bookstore and community gathering place in Casper, Wind City Books, not only never had to close in 2020 but is launching the new year with a new owner, longtime employee Miranda Berdahl. She is buying Wind City from the founders Vicki Burger and Hugh Jenkins, who brought a world-class independent store to Casper for the past 13 and a half years. Miranda is 39 and armed with a wide knowledge of all kinds of books and a sense of gratitude to the community that she says “stepped forward” to support a local business. Whew. We book and coffee-lovers have something to cheer as 2021 approaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0