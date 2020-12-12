Anderson: When in doubt, start a mystery series

Books are the perfect gift this Christmas when it’s too dark to go outside by 4:30 p.m. and we’ve all watched far too much television. At the top of my list for guy-gifts is Craig Johnson’s 16th Walt Longmire mystery that sends the sheriff to figure out why a piece of a famous Custer painting and a Florsheim shoebox stuffed with a million dollars were found in the effects of a deceased soldier in the Wyoming Home for Soldiers & Sailors. If you’ve ever pulled over to the Little Bighorn Battlefield in Montana in the evening and felt the haunted hush on that eerie hillside, this book involving the usual eccentric western characters on an art mystery is for you.
If Walt Longmire is new to you or your gift recipient, you could go all the way back to the first book set in the fictional Wyoming Absaroka County, “The Cold Dish.” A review in the Wall Street Journal said better than I can why the series is so compelling: “a winning combination of suspense, situational comedy and cosmic awe.” That’s exactly right; both the dry comedy and ever vivid, detailed celebration of Wyoming’s landscape and culture are dear to western readers.
A newer series from an old hand at thrilling readers comes from J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame writing as Robert Galbraith. The hero is the most interestingly dilapidated, rugged one-legged detective named Cormoran Strike. He lost part of a leg as a soldier in Afghanistan; his seldom seen father is a famous rock star and his deceased mother was a wildly irresponsible flower child. The newest book in the series, “Troubled Blood,” brings the private eye down a twisty road to try to solve a 40-year cold case of a young woman doctor who vanished after work one rainy night in London. By this point in the series, I’m as absorbed in the will they-won’t they relationship between Strike and his partner Robin, who is extricating herself from a marriage while chasing down whether a mass murderer killed the doctor or did the doc simply disappear.
Two nonfiction books finish my list. Lynne Cheney’s “The Virginia Dynasty” about the four early presidents from Virginia somehow uncovers enough new details in the relationships and characters of Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe to let us see these founding fathers as the complicated humans they were. This book is a fascinating character study as well as new insight into the country’s beginnings. We learn how the four presidents argued, undermined and fought to unite the factions and cultures that would become the United States. It’s interesting to know that divisions have been part of the story from the beginning and to see how the push and pull of ideas about government produced anything but smooth sailing for the young country.
The shortest book on my shopping list may be the most helpful at the end of this hard year. “Help Thanks Wow: The three Essential Prayers” by Anne Lamott is a comforting, inspirational book that leaves you laughing. Lamott is always fearless and honest, admitting to some dark prayers as her mother was dying “in the cherished company of a truly awful Himalayan cat named Baby.” The prayers for her mother’s release were paired with less kind prayers for Baby. This is why it’s so much fun to follow Lamott’s struggle to find peace and spirituality. If she can get there, you think, maybe there’s hope for me. And that’s a book worth giving.
Some good news to end the year. The essential great bookstore and community gathering place in Casper, Wind City Books, not only never had to close in 2020 but is launching the new year with a new owner, longtime employee Miranda Berdahl. She is buying Wind City from the founders Vicki Burger and Hugh Jenkins, who brought a world-class independent store to Casper for the past 13 and a half years. Miranda is 39 and armed with a wide knowledge of all kinds of books and a sense of gratitude to the community that she says “stepped forward” to support a local business. Whew. We book and coffee-lovers have something to cheer as 2021 approaches.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!