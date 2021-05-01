Anderson: When the bartender is a well-trained dog

“Why is there a towel on the refrigerator door?” I asked at a friend’s house. And that began the long tale of a dog who got too good at her training.
Princess Leia lucked out when she was chosen by Beecher, a recent UW grad with three roommates. She was a bargain because instead of being exactly half poodle and half pointer, she was more pointer because a pointer jumped the fence at the breeder’s and followed his instincts. They all adored the pointer-poodle (a pointle?) mix and lavished training to hone her retriever abilities.
It started with the dish towel tied around a doorknob. The door was cracked slightly open and soon Leia could pull it all the way open on command. Next, Beecher placed a can of beer on the floor and told her to fetch. No problem for the smart dog, who was soon happily trotting over to Beecher with a beer can in her mouth. Of course, she got a treat each time.
All the roommates agreed to the next step, stocking the lower shelf of the refrigerator entirely with beer. Before long, Leia had learned to combine skills and open the refrigerator door with a towel, pick up a beer and bring it to the guys. Most impressive of all, she learned how to go back and close the refrigerator door by standing on her hind legs and shoving it closed.
This is great, right? But, because every record (in the days when we had them) has a flip side, a problem developed. Leia loves the treats she gets each time she does her bartender act. So, one morning, while a friend who’d had too many beers the night before was slouched on the couch, Leia helpfully brought him a beer without being asked. He complained that he felt peer-pressured to drink by a dog. Soon it became a habit whenever she wanted a treat and when Beecher moved home during Covid, Leia began bringing beer to his underage sister.
Now the family is teaching Leia to find a specific toy that they have hidden in a closet or under a bed. She has useful skills as well for bird hunting. But her biggest challenge may come next when they try to train her to return the beer to the refrigerator, or even to figure out that breakfast isn’t the best meal to interrupt with an adult beverage.
Our golden retriever from long ago, Molly had a more selfish take on fetching things. She figured out how to open our freezer door and take out steaks. Once I went to get the steak I was going to cook for dinner and couldn’t find it. I wrongly accused my husband of sneaking a steak at lunch. But later we discovered steak freezer wrappers in a corner of the back yard behind a bush. Not only did Molly know what food she wanted from the freezer, but she knew to hide the evidence. We had to put a lock on the freezer.
I wonder how long before Leia figures out there are other items she might like in the refrigerator. So far, so good, but we’ll see how long treats will be enough to keep her away from the meat drawer.
Susan Anderson is a long-time television and print journalist living in Wyoming.