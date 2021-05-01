Anderson: When the bartender is a well-trained dog

“Why is there a towel on the refrigerator door?” I asked at a friend’s house. And that began the long tale of a dog who got too good at her training.

Princess Leia lucked out when she was chosen by Beecher, a recent UW grad with three roommates. She was a bargain because instead of being exactly half poodle and half pointer, she was more pointer because a pointer jumped the fence at the breeder’s and followed his instincts. They all adored the pointer-poodle (a pointle?) mix and lavished training to hone her retriever abilities.

It started with the dish towel tied around a doorknob. The door was cracked slightly open and soon Leia could pull it all the way open on command. Next, Beecher placed a can of beer on the floor and told her to fetch. No problem for the smart dog, who was soon happily trotting over to Beecher with a beer can in her mouth. Of course, she got a treat each time.

All the roommates agreed to the next step, stocking the lower shelf of the refrigerator entirely with beer. Before long, Leia had learned to combine skills and open the refrigerator door with a towel, pick up a beer and bring it to the guys. Most impressive of all, she learned how to go back and close the refrigerator door by standing on her hind legs and shoving it closed.