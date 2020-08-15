Anderson: When you give a goat a play date

The story of the one-eyed goat named Rambo begins with a lonely horse.
Boone is the horse that boards with us, newly arrived from life with a small herd of horses. Would he be lonely, his new owner Alisha wondered? He certainly spent many evenings gazing up the hill at the three horses living a half-mile away.
Soon we learned from a neighbor that his goat Rambo and Boone were spending time looking at each other across the country road that separates our properties. Lots of time. And to get close to Rambo’s fence line, Boone had to roam to the outer edge of his field, where he would neigh and sometimes kick up his heels at his new acquaintance. The two seemed to share a friendly interest in their surroundings. On the night of an outdoor wedding, complete with music and dancing, took place nearby, both animals got as close as they could to the party and settled down to watch for the entire evening. When Rambo’s owner came to bring him back to his pen, he shook his horns as if to say, “No, I’m good.” Boone watched until the party broke up after midnight and then went back to his shelter for the night.
Why not have a play date, was the obvious conclusion for these animals. So, neighbor Jeff ambled up the road with Rambo on a leash one morning for a visit. Since Boone outweighs Rambo by about ten times, the handsome black goat with impressive horns and red stripes on his head was a little leery of the huge new friend. Rambo only looks scary with his one eye (lost the other one as a kid). Underneath he’s a softy with a story; his sister was taken by what the previous owner believed was a wolf while the two were together on a property near Casper Mountain.
Boone was excited enough that he spent a half hour chasing Rambo around the field. The goat nearly knocked me to the ground in his haste to escape. Finally, the two settled down in the shade for a rest, having worn each other out with their goat and horse games. I left them alone and went into the house, but quickly I realized that I couldn’t see Rambo anywhere. I opened the door to the garage to go outside and almost collided with the husky 150-pound goat drinking out of the cats’ water bowl. He’s so friendly that when I called him, he came, and I put a dog leash on him.
It’s not at all clear how he got out of the fenced field, but what a relief that he chose the garage rather than my husband’s tenderly cultivated garden for a visit. Since he had shown he could escape, we called it a day and Jeff came over to walk him home. As goat and man slowly walked back to their house, Boone followed along from inside his field, finally standing at the fenced property edge for a while after they were gone.
Next step is to determine how to contain Rambo on our property for a return play date. Meanwhile, the two spend their evenings watching each other across a fence in animal solidarity.
