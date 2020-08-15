Anderson: When you give a goat a play date

Soon we learned from a neighbor that his goat Rambo and Boone were spending time looking at each other across the country road that separates our properties. Lots of time. And to get close to Rambo’s fence line, Boone had to roam to the outer edge of his field, where he would neigh and sometimes kick up his heels at his new acquaintance. The two seemed to share a friendly interest in their surroundings. On the night of an outdoor wedding, complete with music and dancing, took place nearby, both animals got as close as they could to the party and settled down to watch for the entire evening. When Rambo’s owner came to bring him back to his pen, he shook his horns as if to say, “No, I’m good.” Boone watched until the party broke up after midnight and then went back to his shelter for the night.