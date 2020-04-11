Anderson: Will post-pandemic ‘back to normal’ come like spring?

Meadowlarks singing after a winter like we’ve had are unexpectedly thrilling, even for non-birdwatchers. While more snow is on the way, the brief spring that burst upon Wyoming for a few days in April was as exciting to me as anything I can think of – the Super Bowl, a son or daughter’s college graduation, Mardi Gras or tickets to “Hamilton,” for example.
Since most birds abandoned us at least five months ago, it’s a huge event to have them come back — to hear the beautiful meadowlark trill on a warm April morning. We don’t often use “warm” and “April” in the same sentence and the buzz of snowplows will drown out the birds by Easter. But in the near future there will be more birdsong than blizzards. We’ve finally staggered into that blessed time of year when no matter how many inches of snow are dumped on our heads, we know that the sun will come up tomorrow. The flowers, too.
One of the undeniable good things about a winter that just won’t end is that eventually it does. And when that happens, it’s much sweeter than if the robins and daffodils arrived in March like they do everywhere else.
So, while having virtual coffee with my friends – again – I wondered if when we can get back to seeing each other in person, will it strike us like the first meadowlark of spring does?
For me, the answer is absolutely yes. I know that when I can meet friends at a restaurant for lunch, I will look around at all the people with wonder and be grateful to eat lunch that someone else has prepared. When I can hand a birthday present to my best friend and watch her open it instead of leaving it on her front porch with a card, it will seem exotic, emotional and special.
I’m taking Spanish from Casper College online, and grateful for the opportunity. But when I can some day walk into a classroom, laugh with my fellow students and hear about the everyday traumas of being an 18-year-old freshman, I will savor it. Practicing Spanish in real time and in person instead of recording a short video and sending it will be intimidating as always, but worth the risk of making a fool of myself in front of classmates.
I’m thinking of the uniquely Wyoming bumper sticker, “I promise if we have another boom, I won’t waste it.” I certainly won’t waste the chance to go to the library, pick up books I’m considering and leaf through them rather than read about them on my computer. It will take a long time before I fail to be excited to go to a concert after dinner and lots of wine with friends or to wander through Casper’s downtown on the monthly Art Walk, buying food from vendors and sitting to watch kids play on the grounds at David Street Station.
I did value the band concerts at Washington Park and Beartrap Festival, but not the way I will when I can again sit down among hundreds of other music lovers and just socialize. That first band concert will be like the meadowlarks that just returned – thrilling and not soon to be taken for granted.
