Anderson: Will post-pandemic ‘back to normal’ come like spring?

Meadowlarks singing after a winter like we’ve had are unexpectedly thrilling, even for non-birdwatchers. While more snow is on the way, the brief spring that burst upon Wyoming for a few days in April was as exciting to me as anything I can think of – the Super Bowl, a son or daughter’s college graduation, Mardi Gras or tickets to “Hamilton,” for example.

Since most birds abandoned us at least five months ago, it’s a huge event to have them come back — to hear the beautiful meadowlark trill on a warm April morning. We don’t often use “warm” and “April” in the same sentence and the buzz of snowplows will drown out the birds by Easter. But in the near future there will be more birdsong than blizzards. We’ve finally staggered into that blessed time of year when no matter how many inches of snow are dumped on our heads, we know that the sun will come up tomorrow. The flowers, too.

One of the undeniable good things about a winter that just won’t end is that eventually it does. And when that happens, it’s much sweeter than if the robins and daffodils arrived in March like they do everywhere else.

So, while having virtual coffee with my friends – again – I wondered if when we can get back to seeing each other in person, will it strike us like the first meadowlark of spring does?