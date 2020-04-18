Anderson: Woman in a closet with a flashlight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A video sent by a witty friend features a woman crouched in a closet ominously shining a flashlight on her face from below.

“Day 12: quarantined with my loved ones,” she intones dramatically. It was fun at first, she says, like a really long weekend. “And then…. madness,” she intones.

For her, madness meant her husband asking for the third time where they kept the spoons, after 30 years of marriage. Amazing what can get on your nerves in quarantine with your beloveds, things you can mutter about to yourself in the closet with a flashlight.

For me, it was watching my ordinarily easygoing husband rearrange the plates and cups I loaded in the dishwasher. There’s one in every family, you know, the one who knows for sure how certain household chores should be done. In most cases, it’s the wife, but since I’m inherently haphazard in certain ways, I’m not the rearranger of things. Actually, I’m happy if dogs prewash the dishes before I load them in the wrong place in the dishwasher. Just as long as I don’t have to look at them, the dishes can hide in the dishwasher in any precarious fashion they want.