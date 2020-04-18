Anderson: Woman in a closet with a flashlight

A video sent by a witty friend features a woman crouched in a closet ominously shining a flashlight on her face from below.
“Day 12: quarantined with my loved ones,” she intones dramatically. It was fun at first, she says, like a really long weekend. “And then…. madness,” she intones.
For her, madness meant her husband asking for the third time where they kept the spoons, after 30 years of marriage. Amazing what can get on your nerves in quarantine with your beloveds, things you can mutter about to yourself in the closet with a flashlight.
For me, it was watching my ordinarily easygoing husband rearrange the plates and cups I loaded in the dishwasher. There’s one in every family, you know, the one who knows for sure how certain household chores should be done. In most cases, it’s the wife, but since I’m inherently haphazard in certain ways, I’m not the rearranger of things. Actually, I’m happy if dogs prewash the dishes before I load them in the wrong place in the dishwasher. Just as long as I don’t have to look at them, the dishes can hide in the dishwasher in any precarious fashion they want.
I realized how odd I am when my sister-in-law said how much she enjoys creating order out of chaos, describing a recent closet-purging. I said, and it’s true, that I kind of like creating chaos out of order. Occasionally my closet is orderly, but some nights I gleefully toss what I wore on the floor with the motley collection of mismatched socks and unopened bank statements. What better place for boring mail than on the closet floor? Tossing things there is therapeutic. Plus, you can close the door.
Normally having your partner clear away a plate before you’ve finished is hardly a big deal. But when that person is your entire social network for 15 days 24/7, irritation that is usually saved for the driver who cut you off can boil over unexpectedly. This is why laughing for at least a half-hour a day is required at this time. Laughing at ourselves should take up at least half that time, although I’ve spent plenty of time trying to laugh instead of weep about the animals that share our house.
It’s clear that the golden retriever Luci hates coronavirus. First, she delicately lifted my very good facemask from the countertop, ripped off the elastic and gnawed a big hole where my nose should go. That seemed kind of personal.
Then she located the $31 forehead thermometer I’m so proud of and dismantled it beyond repair. Good luck trying to replace a thermometer you splurged on right now. The one I found online was backordered until July. Of course, no local stores had any.
Just when I thought Luci had outgrown the destructive chewing phase, a new targeted approach has arrived. The objects of her chewing have been related to illness. You should see what happens to Kleenex left anywhere she can find it. Soon I’ll hide all medical supplies in the closet where I’m going to hide myself to complain about my loved ones. As the woman in the video said, “I know I want a man (and a golden retriever) in my life. I just don’t want them in my closet.”
Wait until Day 30.
