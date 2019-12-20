Anderson: Wyoming men know how to show up

You know the joke about how the three wise men with their gold, frankincense and myrrh were followed by the arrival of wise women bearing diapers, a casserole and a bottle of wine? (And the joke goes that they asked for directions and arrived at the birth of Jesus on time.)
That reimagined manger scene hints at a belief that women are more practical caretakers in a time of need than men. Who wouldn’t prefer a casserole over myrrh when the chips are down?
I have learned in the past six weeks that it’s a narrow view of men when it comes to the ones who live in Wyoming. When my husband broke his back in a ladder collapse (yes, he’s agreed to avoid ladders from now on), he was ordered to be flat on his back most of the time to allow for healing without surgery.
That’s when the snowstorms hit our country property and when I had to cowgirl up and perform all the household tasks, including many he had assumed in our division of labor. When the temperature dropped to the teens, it required hauling extra 60-pound bags of pellets in from the garage for the pellet stove. That was 40 pounds too much for me, but just when the house temperature started to fall, one of my husband’s friends dropped by to help. He brought in enough bags for several cold days and sat on a rocking chair entertaining the temporary invalid, who was feeling a little cabin-bound with only me for company 24/7.
Soon after, two friends drove out to our house on treacherous roads to deliver walkie-talkies (so I could jump immediately to attend to any need), an air gun to back up any unfulfilled requests and a loaf of homemade bread.
The guests we had invited for Thanksgiving spent the day doing our dishes, taking out the trash and shoveling the driveway.
Next a male friend texted that he was coming to the house to clean the pellet stove. I almost cried. He has scheduled himself every week since the ladder incident without us having to ask. Plus, he also entertains the patient while he works.
A fellow country dweller showed up to use the tractor to clear snow. He and my husband decided to postpone plowing, but they proceeded to discuss tractors for two hours.
The next surprise was when the husband of a friend took it upon himself to drive to our house and bring in bags of pellets because his wife had stitches in her shoulder, and she had promised to do that task. All this practical help has been without any requests. Like the wise women at the manger, these men friends just show up and do something helpful. Tuesday, a sometime lunch buddy of my husband’s decided to buy Mexican food and bring it, staying to chat for some needed social time.
This is not to ignore the trio of women from his workplace who sent meal after meal the first month, including a complete Thanksgiving dinner.
But in the face of studies claiming that men only have one or at best two friends, this was beyond heartwarming. Yet another bearer of bread and good wishes said to my husband in a whisper, “Call me if you need any heavy lifting done you don’t want to bother your wife about.”
So, if we reimagine the three wise men as being from Wyoming, they definitely would have brought more than frankincense and myrrh. They would have fixed the leak in the manger roof, fed the cattle and stocked up on oil for the lamp. Then they would have checked the donkey’s hooves and gone on their merry way.