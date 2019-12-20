Anderson: Wyoming men know how to show up

You know the joke about how the three wise men with their gold, frankincense and myrrh were followed by the arrival of wise women bearing diapers, a casserole and a bottle of wine? (And the joke goes that they asked for directions and arrived at the birth of Jesus on time.)

That reimagined manger scene hints at a belief that women are more practical caretakers in a time of need than men. Who wouldn’t prefer a casserole over myrrh when the chips are down?

I have learned in the past six weeks that it’s a narrow view of men when it comes to the ones who live in Wyoming. When my husband broke his back in a ladder collapse (yes, he’s agreed to avoid ladders from now on), he was ordered to be flat on his back most of the time to allow for healing without surgery.