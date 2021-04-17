Anderson: You did what!

I was shocked. And a little scared when it happened again in a few minutes. Then came a reasonably steep hill and brakes again had little impact. I thought I was very smart to pull over at the Skunk Hollow parking lot to simply turn around and go home. Wow, my husband will be impressed with my good judgment, I thought.

But on my virtuous climb back up the hill I had just slid down; trouble escalated. Soon I was wedged sideways across the road just like the huge container ship that shut down the Suez Canal last month. After a car full of teenaged girls swung dangerously around me (and showed their impatience by gestures), I gave up and carefully slid backwards to the parking lot at the bottom and called AAA. At that point, believe it or not, things got worse.

“You want a tow truck to take you about two miles down the mountain?” asked the person I called. “How far off the road are you stuck?” When I explained that I wasn’t stuck, just stupid, she informed me that AAA wouldn’t cover it. I wondered, am I supposed to risk my life driving down the mountain and when I careen off the road and hit a tree, then you’ll tow me? Luckily, a private tow truck company was willing to rescue me for a fee and the driver turned out to be a guy who had moved to Casper from Las Vegas in a rear-drive truck, which he soon sold after having to be towed one too many times.