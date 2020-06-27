Anderson: ‘You’re so chill about the python’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a known fact that grandmothers are a soft touch. None more than my friend Judy, the grandmother whose home her children compete to visit on holidays. Who wouldn’t want to sit at dinner with the best cook sporting the kindest smile and a twinkle in her eye? She’s not even my grandmother and I’m constantly scheming ways to visit her in California.

For years, she drove one granddaughter to dance lessons, sitting among the thirtysomething dance moms at endless competitions. They discussed whether to have one child or two while she worked on gift lists for the seven grandchildren scattered around the country.

But it wasn’t until now that her true colors revealed themselves; she is the most accepting grandmother who ever lived.

A granddaughter who didn’t live close enough to get the benefit of dance grandma made plans to finish her professional internship near Judy so she could spend four months at the coveted grandparents’ house. All parties were excited about the prospect for the past year; their empty nest would be filled again with young people and lively energy.

Then an aunt casually remarked, “It’s amazing that you’re so chill about the python.”