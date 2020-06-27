Anderson: ‘You’re so chill about the python’

It’s a known fact that grandmothers are a soft touch. None more than my friend Judy, the grandmother whose home her children compete to visit on holidays. Who wouldn’t want to sit at dinner with the best cook sporting the kindest smile and a twinkle in her eye? She’s not even my grandmother and I’m constantly scheming ways to visit her in California.
For years, she drove one granddaughter to dance lessons, sitting among the thirtysomething dance moms at endless competitions. They discussed whether to have one child or two while she worked on gift lists for the seven grandchildren scattered around the country.
But it wasn’t until now that her true colors revealed themselves; she is the most accepting grandmother who ever lived.
A granddaughter who didn’t live close enough to get the benefit of dance grandma made plans to finish her professional internship near Judy so she could spend four months at the coveted grandparents’ house. All parties were excited about the prospect for the past year; their empty nest would be filled again with young people and lively energy.
Then an aunt casually remarked, “It’s amazing that you’re so chill about the python.”
Reality struck. The granddaughter and prospective house guest has a pet python that she takes everywhere, even to grandmother’s house. Judy loves this sprite of a tattooed, dreadlocked granddaughter so much that she is resolved to overcome the normal horror at the idea of a hungry reptile that consumes live rats in her house.
Live rats? Yes, the python has outgrown live mice. This could be good, since at the lush California home where the python plans to live, there are rats that visit the backyard pergola. This leafy, flowering pergola has previously been the site of weddings and family reunions. Imagine the future yard parties organized to watch the python at dinner.
Judy remembers when the python was presented as a college graduation gift from roommates. The granddaughter squealed with delight at the sight of the albino, pygmy python and proudly presented her pet, saying “Isn’t he so cute?” He wasn’t cute even then, but he’s much bigger now and better adjectives for him might be sinewy and terrifying.
I’ve resisted sending her the story of a python escaping from its vivarium in the French city of Rennes a few days ago. A news story recounted that “Signs quickly appeared throughout the building warning residents ‘not to leave your children alone’ in the green space outside.” But the snake’s owner pleaded with neighbors not to worry, since the snake was only three feet long. It’s still on the loose, by the way.
It’s possible that California’s coronavirus rules could block the granddaughter’s arrival in August, which is kind of a rude thing to hope for. But I know I won’t be visiting my friend and her guests any time soon.
By the way, the python’s name is Monty.
