As a resident of Wyoming, I love my state and all it has to offer. However, it is disheartening to see how our state struggles with ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to the services they require to be productive and engaged members of society. It is time to acknowledge this issue and take action to make Wyoming a more inclusive and accessible place for all.

People with disabilities face numerous challenges in our state. Simple tasks, such as navigating public transportation or accessing buildings, can be incredibly difficult or even impossible for those with mobility impairments. Additionally, access to healthcare, education, and job opportunities can be limited, which makes it difficult for people with disabilities to fully participate in society.

It is not enough to simply provide the bare minimum when it comes to accessibility. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted over 30 years ago, and yet, people with disabilities in Wyoming are still struggling to access basic services. Our state needs to do better by providing more comprehensive services to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and productive life.

It is also important to recognize that people with disabilities are not a burden on society. They are valuable members of our communities, with unique perspectives and contributions. By failing to provide equal access and services, we are missing out on the talents and skills of a significant portion of our population.

While some may argue that the lack of resources in Wyoming makes it difficult to provide comprehensive services to those with disabilities. However, this is not an excuse for inaction. It is the responsibility of our state and local governments to ensure that all residents have equal access to services.

We cannot continue to tell people with disabilities that they should be grateful for what they have or that they should leave the state if they want better services. This mindset is both dismissive and harmful. Instead, we should be actively working to provide better access and services, so that people with disabilities can lead fulfilling lives and contribute to our communities.