Arha: Arbitrary abandonment of Afghanistan at high cost to American security and standing

President Biden’s arbitrary and capricious abandonment of Afghanistan represents a historic failure on multiple fronts – empathy, execution, policy and politics. American honor and goodwill won by blood and treasure across Afghanistan’s jagged ridges and forbidding valleys lay extinguished in the forlorn eyes of an Afghan mother with infant, left behind to marauding misogynist Taliban. It was an ill-timed withdrawal at the peak of the fighting season with thousands of foreign fighters pouring into Afghanistan to add to the ranks of Al Qaeda and ISIS. It represents callous memoriam to the extraordinary service of American, Afghan and allied civilian and military personnel in Afghanistan over the last two decades. This feckless and inopportune act has brought American leadership and resolve into question when it is needed the most, if we are to rally the Free World against the autocratic threats of China and Russia.
President Biden and his officials’ ineptitude in conveying empathy to a generation of Afghans whose lives has been turned upside down by America’s senseless action is disheartening. So is their failure to assuage the overwhelming sense of helplessness and futility among US and allied veterans of Afghanistan. Unwittingly, President Biden has questioned the valor of Afghan soldiers who have sacrificed 25 times as many lives as Americans to their nation’s cause. In his public comments, the President appears stuck on a single note of a “buck stops here” executive decision on a messy issue with no good options. But his statements appear untethered to the situation on the ground and ignore the almost universal dissatisfaction with the US evacuation efforts underway.
In addition to calling into question the Biden Administration’s compassion, the disarray of the US evacuation from Afghanistan has brought into question its competence. It has been marked by a comprehensive failure of anticipation, planning, coordination, execution and urgency. The President and Secretary of State were regularly cautioned on the two most probable consequences of a complete US drawdown: collapse of the Afghan government resulting in a humanitarian crisis, necessitating the evacuation of the US embassy without the protection afforded by US forces. Yet, urgency for processing special immigration visas (SIV) for Afghans working for American was not pressed. The Pentagon was clear in its inability to support the evacuation once all its troops were out of the country.
President Biden campaigned on Afghan withdrawal, affirmed its intent on taking office, engaged with Taliban to postpone troop departure from May 1 to August 31. He and his officials had more than six months to plan the withdrawal. They were more than made aware of the very serious consequences of their actions. And they still were caught flat footed and fumbling.
Joe Biden’s policy on Afghanistan is ideological, narrow and rigid, aided by favorable facts carefully woven into a self-serving narrative. According to it, the US went to Afghanistan to eliminate terrorists, specifically al Qaeda, which alone was responsible for the attack on our homeland on 9/11. The threat of another al Qaeda attack on US has since been eliminated, so the US has no additional national interests in Afghanistan, and it is now high time US’s “longest war” was ended. Unfortunately, there is no good time or good way to end it, hence the chaos we are witnessing.
Biden narrative offers an incomplete picture of a complex and evolving US/NATO mission in a fast-changing world and has led to policy that is static and backward looking. The relevant policy question of the day is whether US security and global interests, in an era of Great Power Competition, are better served by an orderly conditions-based drawdown of temporary stabilizing training US/NATO force of up to 5,000? Biden decision to conduct a hasty withdrawal is based entirely on the perceived mistakes of the last 20 years. Ironically it repeats and compounds our greatest strategic deficiency in Afghanistan, i.e., the lack of a consistent approach. A near universal lament among Afghan veterans is that the ineffectual end of our efforts in Afghanistan was preordained by not fighting one twenty-year war, but twenty one-year wars.
It is inaccurate and misleading to call US/NATO Afghanistan mission as America’s “longest war.” The vast majority of America’s 2,443 casualties occurred prior to the end of the US/NATO combat mission in 2014. Since the mission changed to training and supporting the Afghan security forces. US ground forces casualties dropped sharply because they were no longer partaking in active ground combat missions. In fact, the US had not lost a soldier in combat in the last 18 months. Nevertheless, continued lethal strike operations are suspected to have played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table. In fact, the US/NATO was actually managing to preserve stability in Afghanistan at a sustainable level of investment and with minimal loss of life. Yet, this success was not sufficiently weighed against the consequences of withdrawal.
Our lack of strategic consistency means that ISIS and Al-Qaeda remain alive and well in Afghanistan and will most likely grow in strength under Taliban rule. ISIS attacks on US evacuation efforts have already claimed 12 brave US soldiers’ lives with more wounded and over four times as many Afghan casualties. Reportedly, the Haqqani Network, a terrorist organization with close ties to al Qaeda were responsible for demanding the immediate abdication of Afghan President Ghani. Of more strategic concern, and as with the US withdrawal from Iraq – the withdrawal from Afghanistan will be celebrated as a victory of Islamic extremists over America and is bound to attract more resources and personnel to their cause. Perhaps most troubling is that due to the impending absence of a US ground presence in Afghanistan, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets will be unable to monitor the growth of hostile terrorist groups in the vacuum we are creating.
US politicians offhand derogatory use of the term “nation building” precludes American public from appreciating the magnitude of American achievements in Afghanistan and the unraveling tragic loss. US investments in Afghanistan, measured in the resiliency of its national institutions from the presidency to the security forces have largely been a failure. But if a nation is measured by its people than US achievements in Afghanistan are monumental and a source of pride for all Americans. The young Afghan nation with a median age of 18 was born and raised instilled with universal American values of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. No nation in the region holds a candle to the ability, aspirations, and verve of liberty loving Afghan youth. A whole generation of women learned how to read, write and dream. The life expectancy of an Afghan nearly doubled. Afghanistan boasted the most free and vibrant media in the region and the most able and ambitious pioneering women determined to leave their mark on their nation’s history. President Biden’s actions abandoned and betrayed an entire Afghan generation at the cusp of its ascendancy to shape their young nation in their image.
It is true that President Biden’s options were severely constrained by Trump’s ignominious Doha deal with the Taliban, - but they were certainly not extinguished. The Biden ‘buck-stops-here” executive resolve would have been better applied in renegotiating the terms of the deal than using it as an excuse for a rushed and consequently calamitous exit. Instead, US Government cut a side deal with Taliban terrorists while excluding and undermining the legitimate Afghan government that it helped institute and asked the world to recognize. It is unclear what the US gained by doing this as it is increasingly evident that the Taliban negotiators, in turn, rewarded this betrayal by thoroughly outfoxing their counterparts on almost every critical point.
Tragically, the damage caused by the unwise and unnecessary abandonment of Afghanistan is not limited to foreign policy, but also comes with a political cost to President Biden’s person, and by extension to America. The purported Biden strengths of being a steady hand, empathetic leader, foreign policy expert, proponent of US alliances, allies and multilateralism, champion of democracy, human rights and women’s empowerment were all found wanting in his first foreign policy test. Worst of it all, it tarnishes America. More powerful and precious than American economy and military is the idea of America. America symbolizes freedom and the unbounded limits of human achievement by free people. The very ideals we instilled in young Afghans. That American symbol as the leading light of liberty suffered a mighty blow. US allies from London to Brussels to Delhi to Taipei are dismayed and disheartened questioning US competence and resolve. While Beijing and Moscow crow in glee needling US allies to not rely on US in a time of need. The world expected and deserved more from President Biden and America.
While President Biden and his predecessors’ follies are examined in deserving detail America people should take succor in the extraordinary heroism of its brave soldiers. During the Vietnam war two tours of duty were deemed extraordinary. Most Iraq and Afghan veterans regularly served for 5 plus tours with high morale and readiness to serve again. American soldier in Afghanistan was called to not only be a judicious fighter constantly discerning between hostile and friendly targets but also represent US/NATO to distant villages as a diplomat, development officer, a counter-narcotics officer and an arbiter of village disputes. The sustained exemplary service of the volunteer American soldier in the most complex and pressing environment is comparable, if not greater, than that of the famed Greatest Generation that served in WWII. America would do well to celebrate them as such. And not let the failures of American civil leaders in Afghanistan mar the legacy of the American soldier.
Dr. Kaush Arha is a non-resident senior fellow at Atlantic Council. He served as a senior foreign service officer at US Embassy Kabul 2010-12 on transition of provinces to Afghan governance and building Afghan agriculture.