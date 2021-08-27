Arha: Arbitrary abandonment of Afghanistan at high cost to American security and standing

Our lack of strategic consistency means that ISIS and Al-Qaeda remain alive and well in Afghanistan and will most likely grow in strength under Taliban rule. ISIS attacks on US evacuation efforts have already claimed 12 brave US soldiers’ lives with more wounded and over four times as many Afghan casualties. Reportedly, the Haqqani Network, a terrorist organization with close ties to al Qaeda were responsible for demanding the immediate abdication of Afghan President Ghani. Of more strategic concern, and as with the US withdrawal from Iraq – the withdrawal from Afghanistan will be celebrated as a victory of Islamic extremists over America and is bound to attract more resources and personnel to their cause. Perhaps most troubling is that due to the impending absence of a US ground presence in Afghanistan, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets will be unable to monitor the growth of hostile terrorist groups in the vacuum we are creating.

US politicians offhand derogatory use of the term “nation building” precludes American public from appreciating the magnitude of American achievements in Afghanistan and the unraveling tragic loss. US investments in Afghanistan, measured in the resiliency of its national institutions from the presidency to the security forces have largely been a failure. But if a nation is measured by its people than US achievements in Afghanistan are monumental and a source of pride for all Americans. The young Afghan nation with a median age of 18 was born and raised instilled with universal American values of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. No nation in the region holds a candle to the ability, aspirations, and verve of liberty loving Afghan youth. A whole generation of women learned how to read, write and dream. The life expectancy of an Afghan nearly doubled. Afghanistan boasted the most free and vibrant media in the region and the most able and ambitious pioneering women determined to leave their mark on their nation’s history. President Biden’s actions abandoned and betrayed an entire Afghan generation at the cusp of its ascendancy to shape their young nation in their image.