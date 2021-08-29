 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arha: Arbitrary abandonment of Afghanistan at high cost to American security and standing
0 Comments

Arha: Arbitrary abandonment of Afghanistan at high cost to American security and standing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kaush Arha

Kaush Arha founded the Wyoming Private Lands Public Wildlife Program. He subsequently served as the Associate Solicitor General and Deputy Asst. Secy at Dept of Interior and later as a Senior Foreign Service Officer in Afghanistan. He recently served as a Senior Executive at United States International Agency of Development in Trump Administration.

President Biden’s arbitrary and capricious abandonment of Afghanistan represents a historic failure on multiple fronts – empathy, execution, policy and politics. American honor and goodwill won by blood and treasure across Afghanistan’s jagged ridges and forbidding valleys lay extinguished in the forlorn eyes of an Afghan mother with infant, left behind to marauding misogynist Taliban. It was an ill-timed withdrawal at the peak of the fighting season with thousands of foreign fighters pouring into Afghanistan to add to the ranks of Al Qaeda and ISIS. It represents callous memoriam to the extraordinary service of American, Afghan and allied civilian and military personnel in Afghanistan over the last two decades. This feckless and inopportune act has brought American leadership and resolve into question when it is needed the most, if we are to rally the Free World against the autocratic threats of China and Russia.

President Biden and his officials’ ineptitude in conveying empathy to a generation of Afghans whose lives has been turned upside down by America’s senseless action is disheartening. So is their failure to assuage the overwhelming sense of helplessness and futility among US and allied veterans of Afghanistan. Unwittingly, President Biden has questioned the valor of Afghan soldiers who have sacrificed 25 times as many lives as Americans to their nation’s cause. In his public comments, the President appears stuck on a single note of a “buck stops here” executive decision on a messy issue with no good options. But his statements appear untethered to the situation on the ground and ignore the almost universal dissatisfaction with the US evacuation efforts underway.

U.S. politicians offhand derogatory use of the term “nation building” precludes American public from appreciating the magnitude of American achievements in Afghanistan and the unraveling tragic loss. US investments in Afghanistan, measured in the resiliency of its national institutions from the presidency to the security forces have largely been a failure. But if a nation is measured by its people than U.S. achievements in Afghanistan are monumental and a source of pride for all Americans. The young Afghan nation with a median age of 18 was born and raised instilled with universal American values of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. No nation in the region holds a candle to the ability, aspirations, and verve of liberty loving Afghan youth. A whole generation of women learned how to read, write and dream. The life expectancy of an Afghan nearly doubled. Afghanistan boasted the most free and vibrant media in the region and the most able and ambitious pioneering women determined to leave their mark on their nation’s history. President Biden’s actions abandoned and betrayed an entire Afghan generation at the cusp of its ascendancy to shape their young nation in their image.

It is true that President Biden’s options were severely constrained by Trump’s ignominious Doha deal with the Taliban — but they were certainly not extinguished. The Biden “buck-stops-here” executive resolve would have been better applied in renegotiating the terms of the deal than using it as an excuse for a rushed and consequently calamitous exit. Instead, US Government cut a side deal with Taliban terrorists while excluding and undermining the legitimate Afghan government that it helped institute and asked the world to recognize. It is unclear what the US gained by doing this as it is increasingly evident that the Taliban negotiators, in turn, rewarded this betrayal by thoroughly outfoxing their counterparts on almost every critical point.

Tragically, the damage caused by the unwise and unnecessary abandonment of Afghanistan is not limited to foreign policy, but also comes with a political cost to President Biden’s person, and by extension to America. The purported Biden strengths of being a steady hand, empathetic leader, foreign policy expert, proponent of U.S. alliances, allies and multilateralism, champion of democracy, human rights and women’s empowerment were all found wanting in his first foreign policy test. Worst of it all, it tarnishes America. More powerful and precious than American economy and military is the idea of America. America symbolizes freedom and the unbounded limits of human achievement by free people. The very ideals we instilled in young Afghans. That American symbol as the leading light of liberty suffered a mighty blow. U.S. allies from London to Brussels to Delhi to Taipei are dismayed and disheartened questioning U.S. competence and resolve. While Beijing and Moscow crow in glee needling US allies to not rely on U.S. in a time of need. The world expected and deserved more from President Biden and America.

While President Biden and his predecessors’ follies are examined in deserving detail America people should take succor in the extraordinary heroism of its brave soldiers. During the Vietnam war two tours of duty were deemed extraordinary. Most Iraq and Afghan veterans regularly served for 5 plus tours with high morale and readiness to serve again. American soldier in Afghanistan was called to not only be a judicious fighter constantly discerning between hostile and friendly targets but also represent U.S./NATO to distant villages as a diplomat, development officer, a counter-narcotics officer and an arbiter of village disputes. The sustained exemplary service of the volunteer American soldier in the most complex and pressing environment is comparable, if not greater, than that of the famed Greatest Generation that served in WWII. America would do well to celebrate them as such. And not let the failures of American civil leaders in Afghanistan mar the legacy of the American soldier.

Editor’s note: This is an abridged version of Arha’s guest column. The full essay is available on Trib.com

Dr. Kaush Arha is a non-resident senior fellow at Atlantic Council. He served as a senior foreign service officer at US Embassy Kabul 2010-12 on transition of provinces to Afghan governance and building Afghan agriculture.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate
Columns

Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate

  • Updated

Dan and Amy Surdam, two Wyoming medical professionals write:

So why are we not doing what we know works to keep moving forward? Saying we will just deal with it and watch people dying from the disease is unacceptable in this day in age, and extremely risky behavior. The disease has passed the point of a pandemic and is now becoming endemic.

Dodson: Wyoming Energy Authority: Choose. but choose wisely
Columns

Dodson: Wyoming Energy Authority: Choose. but choose wisely

Dodson writes:

...manic intensity to win big at only a few things, and make no mistake, Wyoming is in a turnaround. For nearly a decade we have tried to dig out of our economic hole by shaping an energy policy burdened by the need to not piss off people. This way of thinking has led to Wyoming Energy Authority’s current All-of-the-Above strategy

Wockner: The Colorado River is sending us a message
Columns

Wockner: The Colorado River is sending us a message

  • Updated

Any solution to the problems of the dwindling Colorado River involves tradeoffs. Gary Wockner weighs the options and comes down firmly not on the side of draining farms and ranches. He favors tearing down Glen Canyon Dam and setting free 100 miles of Colorado River.

+2
Anderson: Paddling their way to history and freedom
Columns

Anderson: Paddling their way to history and freedom

  • Updated

Anderson writes:

Wait, I thought, those guys I worked with on countless Wyoming stories nearly starved to death in a treacherous canyon and risked freedom and a future in Poland for a great adventure. They were condemned by their home country, rescued from utter poverty by Polish acrobats they met by chance in Las Vegas, celebrated as heroes in Peru and saved from a dangerous return to possible arrest at the very last minute with the help of Sen. Alan Simpson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News