Arha: Discontent doesn't make Trump right

Mr. Trump after four years in the Oval Office has proven to be a purveyor of discord, disunity and discontent.

Forceful economic and demographic currents have upturned American lives. It is for our leaders to ensure that every American family gets a square deal in availing of new opportunities and not be left behind. However, present leaders all too often peddle platitudes over action and coastal elites are on the road to become a hereditary class. Infuriating predictable impotent political talk often brightens the allure for a brazen foulmouthed outsider to shake the system. However, President Trump’s competence, conduct and character during his time in office has not made our nation great but rather weakened our beloved Republic by inflaming its divisions. Instead of bringing our nation together, Mr. Trump has reveled in being a purveyor of discontent, discord and disunity.

Our nation is widely united to accord shame and call for remedial action for the glaring incompetence and dereliction of duty demonstrated by the Uvalde School Police Chief. For 77 minutes, under his lead, law enforcement officers dawdled in the corridor while a gunman shot and held hostage young kids and teachers in the school. For 187 minutes, on Jan. 6, 2021 Commander-in-Chief Trump chose not to marshal U.S. law enforcement and military to defend the attack on the Capitol. While the Capitol was breached by an angry mob the TV and Twitter president watched TV and tweeted.

On 9/11, jets were scrambled to protect the skies over our nation’s capital. Pentagon had been hit and the Capitol was a likely target. There was no time to load armaments. Jets were flying without ammunition. The male and female pilots knew their duty. There were to ram into any threatening airplane approaching the capital. Patriotic passengers of Flight 93 beat them to it. They gave the ultimate sacrifice in taking the plane down before it could reach its target. On Jan. 6, a riotous mob attacked the Capitol, the American people’s house, the embodiment of America. Watching “his supporters” attack America, Mr. Trump’s instinctive affinity and support lay with the attackers and not to the U.S. Constitution and the laws of the nation that he swore an oath to protect.

America stands as a towering oak impervious to external storms or lightening but susceptible to burrowing beetle that makes it hollow from the inside. President Lincoln forewarned that the greatest threat to our Republic would materialize from within. In that vein Americans charging up to our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 constitute a graver threat to our Republic than the British attempting the same in 1812. Or the attacks on Pearl Harbor or the World Trade Towers for that matter.

Divided, America will never be great. United, America’s strength and values tower over any force in this God given world.

Mr. Trump, during his Presidential term and since has divided our Republic, divided our Republican Party, and in the last measure divided himself from his own loyal Vice President, Cabinet and closest aides. He misled, abandoned and divided Americans that heeded his call to charge the Capitol.

Never once through his Presidential term did Mr. Trump demonstrate the ability to put the nation before his self-interest nor did he ever extoll American virtues or values. He divided America from its longstanding European allies and threatened to weaken NATO, the military arsenal of the Free World. On the world stage he sided with Putin, America’s contemptible enemy, against the collective recommendations of America’s intelligence, military and diplomatic corps. His diplomatic engagements were animated by him and by extension America not getting enough respect. The greatest and the strongest nation in the world, unlike Mr. Trump, does not need constant reassurances of its greatness.

Mr. Trump’s tenure has been particularly debilitating to the Republican Party that first came to power to preserve the Union from seditious secessionist forces. In attempting to imprint his personality on the Party he has tried to banish from it the virtues and principles of Abe Lincoln, to rob it of the audacity and virulence of Teddy Roosevelt and to shorn it of the big tent confidence and optimism of Ronald Reagan. He demands a party in his image of anger, resentment, insecurity and pessimism. He manipulates the party of “law and order” to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil where he is concerned. He connives the party of “character matters” to disown character.

Mr. Trump’s first act as president was to announce the most dour inaugural address on the steps of the Capitol talking of American carnage. Unnerved by his defeat his last act as the president was to direct carnage by misleading Americans to deface the Capitol for a lie. His last days in the office brought to fore his innate amorality and incompetence.

Mr. Trump is not the first, nor will he be the last, to manipulate and misappropriate American disgust with the state of affairs for his own betterment and to the detriment of Americans. History will judge his notoriety accordingly. But surely, his dereliction of duty and incorrigible inability to put nation above his self-interest renders him no standing to advise good people of Wyoming on who their leaders should be.