Arha: Liz Cheney and the Wyoming Spirit

Reverence for the rule of law binds and sustains our republic. Whenever the law and the oath to our Constitution is betrayed it needs to be called out. The well-being of our republic is predicated on it. President Trump’s action since the November election and particularly on Jan. 6 violated his oath to the Constitution and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Liz Cheney, a strong reliable supporter of President Trump’s conservation policies during his term, stood firm by her oath of office and her conscience. Our republic, our state, our Republican party is the better for it - the stronger for it.

Wyoming – the equality state – the cowboy state – is most directly associated with American individualism and ruggedness. From the mountain man to the cattleman to the back country game warden the State heroes are resolute individuals with a firm grasp of right and wrong. Congresswoman Cheney is that solitary strong stubborn Wyoming cowpoke holding her station in face of icy wintery winds. When the warm Chinook winds blow again – as they will – and the party of Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan reasserts itself, Liz Cheney will lead the way in the U.S. House of Congress.

I revere the opportunity to serve my nation and uphold our constitution as the most solemn honor and privilege. At every opportunity to do so I have given it my all and look forward to the next call to service. I am proud to note that when chips were down, Liz Cheney refused to take the easy way out but stood firm for her principles. Her actions put her country and state above all. Her worthy action ensures that the Wyoming Spirit is strong and unwavering. When the winds of political expediency were at gale force across the House Republican Caucus the tallest standing firm was the Representative from Wyoming.

