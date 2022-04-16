Arha: US and Europe should articulate their objectives: Ukrainian victory and Russian disability

American and European leaders have demonstrated exceptional unity in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the undignified invasion grinds towards a protracted war, the U.S. and European leaders should convey their resolve to stay the course by articulating clear objectives for the end of the war.

The United States and Europe should plainly state that their tactical goal is to ensure a Ukraine victory. Ukraine has earned the right to define the parameters of victory within its sovereign territory. It should be the U.S. policy to do all in its power, short of direct military confrontation with Russia, to ensure Ukraine wins and Russia loses. Russia needs to come out poorer for having unlawfully invaded a peaceful neighbor, lest it consolidate its ill-gotten gains and bid time for another strike – as has been its way under Putin’s rule.

The U.S. should strategically ensure that Russia is permanently disabled from coercing or invading its neighbors and engaging in cyberattacks, election distortions and other meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations. The punishing economic sanctions should move towards the aim of structural readjustment of the Russian state to be the responsible stakeholder, and not the disruptor, of the rules-based world order. This includes the necessary defanging of its energy and military troublemaking. Russian people deserve a proud nation unshackled from the myth of the czarist empire or Soviet glory.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just a regional conflict. It is a frontal attack by a revisionist autocracy on the rules-based Free World that enabled over seven decades of unprecedented global peace and prosperity. Russia’s blatant attack on the Free World order should be forcefully repulsed to ensure it is not repeated or encouraged. The resolute response should be a warning to China to not follow in Russia’s footsteps in attempting to take Taiwan by force. U.S., Europe and Free World peace and prosperity depends on it. Ambivalence and half measures have paved the way to the Ukraine invasion. Gazing into Putin’s soul, pressing the "reset" buttons with Lavrov and taking Putin’s word over the U.S. intelligence services need be relegated to history’s dustbin as grave follies.

Putin rhetoric leading up to the Ukraine invasion was that the U.S. and world democracies are discordant, failing and weak. This sentiment of the democracies’ decay and incompetence is echoed with gusto in China. America and Europe’s performance in Ukraine should represent a firm rebuttal to Beijing–Moscow nexus and their pernicious designs to topple the global rules-based order.

Staying the course through a protracted war in Ukraine to its eventual victory will be hard. Transatlantic leaders, in respect to their citizens, should be candid about it. It is in America and Europe’s direct national interest to ensure a Ukraine victory and to preserve the Free World order. Failure to do so will have high cost in blood and treasure down the road. This endeavor is deserving of sacrifice by Free World residents, including momentary discomfort and high costs.

In the near future, America and Europe should act with greater urgency along three fronts to ensure a Ukrainian victory – strengthen Ukraine defense, buttress Ukraine finances and exact requisite economic cost on Russia to desist its war. Humanitarian assistance for over 7 million and counting Ukrainians displaced should continue unabated.

Ukrainians have proven that with right weapons they are more than a match for the Russian conscripts. America and Europe should augment their supply of defensive weapons - with requisite fatality - for Ukraine forces to take the fight to the Russians within the Ukrainian sovereign territory. Importantly, America should prioritize building Ukrainian air defense capacity with all necessary haste. Ukraine cannot be allowed to falter for the lack of appropriate weapons.

America and Europe should guarantee that the Ukrainian state remains solvent. The country is at war with its economy in shambles. Ukrainian economy prior to the war was a world leader in agricultural exports and high-tech industry such as aeronautics. Both real and symbolic gestures in Ukraine’s economic future should be conveyed. Ukraine membership to the European Union should be fast-tracked. The U.S. and Europe should act through the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to provide a robust financial package to Ukraine. The U.S. and G7 nations may establish a Ukraine Reconstruction and Reinvestment Fund with credit guarantees.

America and Europe, in lieu of direct military confrontation, have declared economic war on Russia. The objective of the economic sanctions is to elicit change in the Russian behavior and not just to convey indignation. Russia funds its military from its energy dollars. Until Russian energy sales are prohibited, the Russian war machine will continue its butchery. Europe has to wean itself off Russian “blood” energy. America should launch a warp speed energy expansion to meet the European demand. Eastern European nations are showing the way, the rest of Europe should heed their example.

Russian sanctions by America and Europe should be expanded to include all Free World nations including India. With each revelation of Russian butchery and “war crimes”, the guilt of large democracies like Germany and India, which are trading and fueling the Russian war machine, deepens.

Ukraine presents a stern test for the resolve of the Free World and its underwriter, the United States. American people are able and willing to do the task. It is for American leaders to be worthy of their sacrifice and trust. Handled correctly, America, the Free World and Ukraine will come through it stronger and more united.

Dr. Kaush Arha is a senior fellow at the Center for Tech Diplomacy and the Atlantic Council.

