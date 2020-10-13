Babcock: Mamma told me not to, but here I go...

Do you remember the movie “Network” when Peter Finch gained the country’s attention when he began yelling, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore?” Somehow, his sentiment seems to be how many people feel nowadays and I have to admit that sometimes I feel like that, too.

Since this year is an election year, I have decided to write to you about politics and the government. Now, my mother always cautioned me that politics, money and religion were never to be mentioned in polite company. I am sorry to say, however, that I am here and now not going to live up to her admonition because it’s clear to me that “no man’s life liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” (Gideon Tucker)

It really makes me wonder why any honest, sane person would want to run for any political office (including dog catcher) in these times. Running for office is like coaching a team; “You’ve got to be smart enough to know how to win and dumb enough to think it’s important.” (Eugene McCarthy)

There’s no doubt that the government’s in trouble over lots of things and Ronald Reagan expressed it best when he remarked that, “The most terrifying words in the English language are, I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”