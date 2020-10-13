Babcock: Mamma told me not to, but here I go...

Do you remember the movie “Network” when Peter Finch gained the country’s attention when he began yelling, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore?” Somehow, his sentiment seems to be how many people feel nowadays and I have to admit that sometimes I feel like that, too.
Since this year is an election year, I have decided to write to you about politics and the government. Now, my mother always cautioned me that politics, money and religion were never to be mentioned in polite company. I am sorry to say, however, that I am here and now not going to live up to her admonition because it’s clear to me that “no man’s life liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” (Gideon Tucker)
It really makes me wonder why any honest, sane person would want to run for any political office (including dog catcher) in these times. Running for office is like coaching a team; “You’ve got to be smart enough to know how to win and dumb enough to think it’s important.” (Eugene McCarthy)
There’s no doubt that the government’s in trouble over lots of things and Ronald Reagan expressed it best when he remarked that, “The most terrifying words in the English language are, I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Actually, a number of presidents and heads of state (and they are the ones who should know!) have uttered statements from their seats of power which have resonated with me.
Fiorella LaGuardia: “A politician can’t be so far ahead of the band that he can’t hear the music.”
Harry S. Truman: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”
Adlai Stevenson: “In America anyone can become president. That’s one of the risks you take.”
Bill Clinton: “Being president is like running a cemetery. There are a lot of people under you and nobody’s listening.”
F.D.R.: “Be sincere; be brief, and be seated.”
Abba Eban: “You can count on Americans to do the right thing once they have exhausted all other possibilities”. (This quote is often wrongly attributed to Winston Churchill.)
Vince Lombardi: “If winning isn’t everything, then why do they keep score?”
Mark Twain: ““In our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either.”
So, in this election year, close your eyes, bow your heads and vote for whoever looks good to you and don’t complain if your whoever doesn’t work out. My advice here is to vote for your own party because we all know the other party is evil and as bad boy Al Capone once said, “Vote early and vote often!”
Charlotte Babcock has authored three books on Casper and is a columnist for the Casper College Footprints magazine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!