Baily: Those who go through the struggle, find strength to achieve success.

I have learned life will never be easy. As humans, we are born into situations that may be better of worse than what others have. I grew up in an abusive household. I moved a lot as a child. One of my parents is an abusive drunk, who beat my family and I. My other parent was an addict incarcerated for 4 to 6 years of my life. Following my parents example, I began being violent, breaking laws and using drugs. At the age of 16, I was placed into a rehab facility in Powell, Wyoming. This stopped my reckless behaviors, and I realized my life had a purpose. In fact, it made me want to quit the lifestyle I was engaged in to get there.

While in this facility I’ve been working on ways to become successful in Wyoming. In spite of hurdles of the world, pandemic, and my legal ramifications, I have managed to almost complete my HiSET. After I graduate Chrysalis Treatment Center, I’m going home to build positive relationships with my family, new people and focus on my recovery. I’m going to bulid connections and gain experience that will benefit my life. Once I complete probation and drug court, I plan on going to Job Corp in Riverton to earn my trade as an electrician.