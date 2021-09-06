Baily: Those who go through the struggle, find strength to achieve success.

I have learned life will never be easy. As humans, we are born into situations that may be better of worse than what others have. I grew up in an abusive household. I moved a lot as a child. One of my parents is an abusive drunk, who beat my family and I. My other parent was an addict incarcerated for 4 to 6 years of my life. Following my parents example, I began being violent, breaking laws and using drugs. At the age of 16, I was placed into a rehab facility in Powell, Wyoming. This stopped my reckless behaviors, and I realized my life had a purpose. In fact, it made me want to quit the lifestyle I was engaged in to get there.
While in this facility I’ve been working on ways to become successful in Wyoming. In spite of hurdles of the world, pandemic, and my legal ramifications, I have managed to almost complete my HiSET. After I graduate Chrysalis Treatment Center, I’m going home to build positive relationships with my family, new people and focus on my recovery. I’m going to bulid connections and gain experience that will benefit my life. Once I complete probation and drug court, I plan on going to Job Corp in Riverton to earn my trade as an electrician.
I want to become an electrician, because I love hands on work. Manual labor and building things gives me a sense of completion and success. As a child, one of my parents did a lot of hands-on work with cars, houses, railroad trains, propane tanks and oil rigs. Growing up, when I wasn’t in school, I was with one of my parents remodeling apartments and working on little handyman jobs. Within the past 5 years I’ve also done agriculture work, helped build houses and remodel hotel rooms. I like creating and building, because I feel I’m leaving some type of legacy in history.
Being a blue collar worker gives me a firm foundation to start my life on. As a kid, my parents didn’t have job stability. Being an electrician would provide job stability. Electricians are well paid, so I can give my future family a stable environment and teach them valuable lessons and trades. I don’t want to be another link on the chain who destroys people’s lives. I’m hoping to impact generations in a positive way to create a new cycle for my family.
My life has been hard and everything I’ve been through has laid a foundation of a better tomorrow. Life doesn’t get easier, you just learn to deal with it better through experience. Those who go through the struggle, find strength to achieve success. Being in Wyoming, I am determined to find success and leave behind a lasting and positive legacy.
Gage Baily attend high school in Powell and today lives in Lander, Wyoming.