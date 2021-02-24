Baker: Avoid these scams

An email with the subject line of “Payment ID: INV016174 16/02**” spoofed as the citizen’s own company but really from no_reply@digitalrenter.com claims that a secured document (the invoice) has been shared with you via SharePoint. The email has stolen Microsoft’s and SharePoint’s logos. Be sure not to click on the files or links.

Two additional emails were reported saying there was a voice mail the citizen needed to listen to via the email. The subject line was the telephone number and the attachment containing the voice mail was flagged as possible fraud by Google. The email was from sales@christieking.co.uk. CyberWyoming note: this has also been reported in Sheridan.

Qatar Petroleum Department Scam: A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email asking her to help her with a financial transaction of $60 million. The subject line is “Qatar Petroleum Department” and the email is from Mr. H.E. Ali Shareef Emadi at nsm@nuevosistemamodular.com.