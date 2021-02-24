Baker: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.
Two Amazon Phone Scams Reported:
A Laramie citizen reported a recorded call from Daniel (with a woman’s voice) at Amazon customer service saying the citizen’s account had been charged $349.99 and that the transaction had been suspended. The call quoted a fake invoice number and never said what product had supposedly been purchased.
A Sheridan citizen reported a phone call from “Amazon” saying $1099.99 had been charged to her credit card. If you receive a call like this, hang up and check your Amazon account via the online Orders screen. These are scams 99% of the time.
Vehicle Warranty Department Phone Scam: The car warranty recorded scam phone calls are being reported again in Wyoming, according to a Laramie citizen. “Susie” with the “Vehicle Warranty Department” was calling from a faked Cody phone number this past week. Just hang up.
OneDrive Document Download Scam: A Casper citizen reported an email supposedly from Microsoft’s OneDrive but actually from noreply@novethic.com with the subject line of “New File Received 18 Feb.” Do not click on the link.
Boulder (WY) Company Reports Two Business Related Scams:
An email with the subject line of “Payment ID: INV016174 16/02**” spoofed as the citizen’s own company but really from no_reply@digitalrenter.com claims that a secured document (the invoice) has been shared with you via SharePoint. The email has stolen Microsoft’s and SharePoint’s logos. Be sure not to click on the files or links.
Two additional emails were reported saying there was a voice mail the citizen needed to listen to via the email. The subject line was the telephone number and the attachment containing the voice mail was flagged as possible fraud by Google. The email was from sales@christieking.co.uk. CyberWyoming note: this has also been reported in Sheridan.
Qatar Petroleum Department Scam: A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email asking her to help her with a financial transaction of $60 million. The subject line is “Qatar Petroleum Department” and the email is from Mr. H.E. Ali Shareef Emadi at nsm@nuevosistemamodular.com.
Text Message from Siri Alert: A Lander citizen reported that Siri (iPhone assistant) told him that there was a new phone number for an acquaintance. The notification was sent via a text that said “Hey, it’s [name]…just as an FYI, this is my updated number”. Siri was turned off on the citizen’s phone. But, when the citizen called the acquaintance, the citizen found out that the acquaintance did indeed have a new phone number. However, neither the citizen’s or the acquaintance’s phone numbers were stored in their contacts. CyberWyoming Note: Just goes to show you that the cell phones know more about us than we want them to. Be really careful about your privacy settings.
Economic Development Administration Fraud Alert: EDA has become aware of a telephone/email scam in which the perpetrator claims that the victim has won an EDA award and needs to provide personal information and a processing fee to claim it. Please note that EDA does not provide grants or other forms of financial assistance or benefits (including unemployment benefits) to individuals and does not ask individuals to disclose personal information. In addition, EDA does not require applicants to submit a processing or other fee. EDA grants can only be obtained by following the procedures described in the Notices of Funding Opportunities provided for the programs at this link https://www.eda.gov/funding-opportunities/.
FTC Fake Calls from Amazon and Apple Alert: If you receive a recorded call from Amazon saying there is a suspicious purchase, lost package, or an order that can’t be filled, it is a scam. In addition, if you receive a recorded call saying there is suspicious activity in your Apple iCloud account it is a scam. If you have doubts, hang up and contact Amazon and Apple directly either online or at their published support number. CyberWyoming Note: The Amazon calls were reported last week in Wyoming (see above).
Scambusters.org Netflix Scam Alert: There is currently a scam making the rounds that claims to offer Netflix for free for a year, but it is actually an attempt to steal personal and financial information. The real Netflix is not behind this offer.
FTC Family Emergency Scam Alert: If you receive a call or message from an out of town family member or friend claiming to be in an accident, arrested, or hospitalized, stop and check it out. Even if it sounds like your family member or friend, it may not be real. Call another friend or family member to be sure. The scammer will ask you not to verify, but always verify when money is involved. CyberWyoming note: create a family password to verify.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
- Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
- Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint
- Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
- Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
- AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360
- IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov
- Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-4398
Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org