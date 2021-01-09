Baker: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are not taking a new year's break from targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

Home Depot Email Scam Alert: A Laramie citizen received an email saying “You have been selected for a reward from Home Depot!” The email was from cityau@darwin.nt.gov.au spoofed as “Last Reminder” and the subject line was “Home Depot's Rew@rd Confirmed On{12/23/2020} - Pleaaaase Confirm!” The click here and claim now links do not link to Home Depot.

Lottery Winner Text Scam Alert: A Wyoming citizen reported a text scam impersonating Powerball winner Bill Lawrence saying that, in light of the pandemic, he is giving one million randomly via a U.S. telecom database. The text asks for personal information to be e-mailed to his ‘attorney’ at rossi.essq2gmail.com. Do not answer the text or send your personal information. CyberWyoming Note: This same scam was reported at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in August 2020.

QuickBooks Scam Alert: A Laramie citizen received a call from a Hawaii number impersonating Quickbooks Support saying that her Quickbooks Pro subscription needed to be renewed and her card on file had expired. The citizen knew this was a scam because her small business didn’t use Quickbooks.