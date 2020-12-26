Baker: Calling our some holiday scams

Amazon Phone Call with a Live Person Scam Alert: A Cheyenne citizen reported a call from a 970 prefix from “Amazon” saying that $900 had been charged to her Amazon account for an iPhone. The caller had a strong accent and was a live person, not a recording. Once the citizen said she had not purchased an iPhone, the caller transferred the citizen to “technical support.” Luckily, the Cheyenne citizen’s spidey sense started going off and she hung up on ‘technical support’ before they accessed her computer accounts.

CyberWyoming Note: Amazon does not call you for fraud alerts. Hang up and check your credit card statement or your Amazon orders page.

Spotify Change Your Password Notice by CyberWyoming: A vulnerability was found on Spotify’s platform on November 12. Be sure to change your password if you use the product.

Scambusters.org Zoom Alert: If you receive an email saying that a defect in the Zoom software has enabled the fraudster to access your camera and record your activities, it is not true. Do not pay the fraudster.

CyberWyoming Note: We recommend webcam covers so you know that even if a camera is turned on by a hacker, all they will see is the back of the cover.