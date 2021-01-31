Balow: DC politics will hurt Wyoming classrooms

2020 was one of the most challenging years of our lives. The economic fallout has been massive — many businesses and services have not survived. In 2021 we are trying to turn the corner with vaccines and reopening the economy.
Unfortunately — and with the stroke of a pen — President Biden dealt a brutal blow to the American West and our efforts to recover. His decision to place a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands could not have come at a worse time. This unilateral decision has devastating impacts on the entire U.S. economy and western prosperity. And, the global carbon emissions he claims to address remain unchecked.
With an agenda to seek environmentally conscious oil and gas development, shutting down federal production should be the last measure taken. President Biden should use this opportunity and control over the process (taxing, permitting, leasing, and emissions) to incentivize innovation to reduce the carbon footprint and keep filling the coffers of the U.S. Treasury. But now, instead of revenue and innovation, foreign production will increase — and domestic production will increase on private and state land. This is a redistribution of revenue from the American West and U.S. Treasury to states with private development and the world’s other large producers — China, Russia, and the Middle East. In short, America will bankroll the economic recovery of foreign countries and pretend CO2 emissions are reduced.
The Biden administration executed two orders. On January 20, U.S. Department of the Interior Secretarial Order 3995 suspended oil and gas leasing on federal lands for 60 days. This order includes new leases, amendments, extensions, and permits to drill. Then on January 27, Section 208 of the Climate Crisis Executive Order placed a moratorium on all new federal oil and gas leases until a review is completed. There is no stated time limit for the review, but it is expected to last well over one year. The President’s promise to be “bold” and “aggressive” likely means we haven’t seen the end of unilateral action taken against the energy industry. Governor Gordon said it best when he called the moves misguided and disingenuous. I couldn’t agree more, Sir.
So why am I, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction — who oversees K-12 education — jumping into the conversation? This move will significantly impair the ability of our state to fund our schools. In 2019, the oil and gas industry contributed $740 million in funding for K-12 education in Wyoming. 92% of all natural gas and 51% of oil produced in Wyoming comes from federal lands.
A moratorium on gas and oil permits and production does not immediately halt the entire funding stream but modest estimates by experts at the University of Wyoming indicate more than $150 million in annual revenue will be lost within just a couple of years. This, along with an already devastating state education budget deficit of another $150 million per year, places Wyoming and our schools in a dire situation. Wyoming’s school funding picture just got twice as bad as it was two weeks ago.
And to be clear, I support renewable energy. But the reality is that in 1990, oil, natural gas, and coal accounted for 81% of the world’s energy consumption. Thirty years later in 2020, that world figure is 80%. Perhaps in the next 30 years, we will see that percentage drop by more than 1%. Only 11% of domestic energy consumption is from renewable sources. We have a very long way to go with renewables before they can provide an adequate amount of energy for our ever-growing consumption demands—and we can get there. UW’s state-of-the-art School of Energy Resources forges the path toward better use of renewables and the less intrusive production of oil, gas, and other resources.
When I was in high school in Gillette in the 1980’s, a “bust” led to layoffs and cuts in schools. At that age, I did not fully comprehend what was happening, but I knew my parents, their friends, and our entire community were hurting. Today’s challenges are more intense, and we must do everything we can to keep D.C. politics from harming our students and classrooms.
I will remain outspoken and work with leaders in Wyoming and surrounding states to reverse course on these actions taken by the Biden administration. You are part of the solution, too. Support our domestic industries and know that our elected leaders are fighting for our state. We share these goals: continued production, reduced global carbon footprint, and continued funding for our schools and Wyoming’s next generation.
Jillian Balow is the Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Wyoming.