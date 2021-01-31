Balow: DC politics will hurt Wyoming classrooms

And to be clear, I support renewable energy. But the reality is that in 1990, oil, natural gas, and coal accounted for 81% of the world’s energy consumption. Thirty years later in 2020, that world figure is 80%. Perhaps in the next 30 years, we will see that percentage drop by more than 1%. Only 11% of domestic energy consumption is from renewable sources. We have a very long way to go with renewables before they can provide an adequate amount of energy for our ever-growing consumption demands—and we can get there. UW’s state-of-the-art School of Energy Resources forges the path toward better use of renewables and the less intrusive production of oil, gas, and other resources.

When I was in high school in Gillette in the 1980’s, a “bust” led to layoffs and cuts in schools. At that age, I did not fully comprehend what was happening, but I knew my parents, their friends, and our entire community were hurting. Today’s challenges are more intense, and we must do everything we can to keep D.C. politics from harming our students and classrooms.

I will remain outspoken and work with leaders in Wyoming and surrounding states to reverse course on these actions taken by the Biden administration. You are part of the solution, too. Support our domestic industries and know that our elected leaders are fighting for our state. We share these goals: continued production, reduced global carbon footprint, and continued funding for our schools and Wyoming’s next generation.

Jillian Balow is the Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Wyoming.

