Balow: Education will get through this shutdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upended. This describes our education system today, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or does it? What we have come to value and measure in education policy — assessments, accountability and student seat time — were immediately ditched in the face of the pandemic. Our schools, despite being closed to students, remain hubs for teaching, learning and providing meals to students. How is this being accomplished?

For starters, we know that technology has made remote delivery of quality instruction possible. As of April 6, every school district in Wyoming is operating under their state-approved “Adaptive Learning Plan” that summarizes their approach for engaging all students during the pandemic. Overnight, quite literally, we witnessed the most significant re-prioritization of learning and teaching in the history of modern education.

In a recent video message to students, I said, “This won’t feel like normal school.” Indeed, it does not. From working at the kitchen counter to completing assignments for a pass/fail grade to missing friends — none of this feels quite right. What feels normal, though, is continued student curiosity, passionate teachers who will do anything to facilitate learning, parents who try their best to support their child’s learning and community members who care about the success of youth and our future.