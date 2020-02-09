Balow: It's time to update the basket of goods

By and large, Wyoming is moving in the right direction with these efforts, recent statewide test scores, graduation rates, adequate school buildings and quality teachers. But if we scratch the surface, just barely, there’s another story.

K-12 schools in Wyoming and across the nation are producing students who need remedial help in basic math and literacy in college. Four out of five employers say that high school graduates have serious gaps in how prepared they are to succeed in the workplace. Sixty-two percent of employers say schools are not doing an adequate job of preparing students. Wyoming was among the 31 states where eighth grade reading scores declined on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). How can this be?

Simply, key state education policies have failed to appropriately adapt to a changing society. The education “basket of goods” is a state law that consists of ten distinct, separate content areas plus a handful of skills that students should learn. The “basket” has driven education funding debates, lawsuits and decisions by the Wyoming legislature. Every five years (plus in 2017), the Wyoming Legislature has used the basket to adjust how much we spend on education. Yet, only once since 1997 has the content core of the basket been updated (computational thinking and computer science were added in 2018). It should not take us that long to innovate.