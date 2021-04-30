Balow: My plan for resolving Wyoming's education funding crisis

Wyoming hoped for the same sequence during this year’s legislative session. There was plenty of action and suspense during the session, especially around school funding. However, when our legislators tipped their hats and bid farewell to the 2021 session, they had not made inroads to solve Wyoming’s education funding woes. Without legislation, a very real school funding crisis - complicated by an influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds - remains. It’s a runaway stagecoach that will plummet over a cliff if we can not get it turned around.

Legislators, Governor Mark Gordon, myself, and many others rely on the regular “CREG” (revenue) report to forecast how much money will be available for education. As a result of coal’s decline, the state has taken money from its rainy day account to make up shortfalls. Now, with oil and gas production on federal land in question, we are borrowing even more from a smaller rainy day account. The stagecoach falls off the cliff when the rainy day account can no longer cover the shortfalls. At the current speed, we have five, maybe six, years before this will happen. To a person, members of the Wyoming Legislature see this coming, have ideas to address it, and put forth the effort. But year after year, their efforts stop short of a long-term solution.