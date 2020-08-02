Balow: Scholarship to wear a mask is not the right direction for Wyoming students

Second, over 800 UW and community college courses are now available online. This is a game-changer for adult learners across the state, from Midwest to Pinedale. Federal CARES dollars should be spent to ensure that broadband, connectivity and access to technology is not an issue for any person in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature has the ability, right now, to close the “digital divide” in Wyoming. Using federal CARES dollars to build out a broadband infrastructure and provide connectivity is an investment in all Wyomingites, especially students.

Third, in light of the economic downturn prior to March coupled with COVID-19 revenue losses, there is a great opportunity for an investment in Wyoming’s workforce. The Wyoming Legislature should set up a grant program for business and industry to partner with high schools, community colleges and UW to prepare students for Wyoming’s jobs of tomorrow. The grants should incentivize business and education to develop and implement training and degree programs for high-skilled, high-wage jobs in energy, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, cybersecurity, computer science and other areas. Standing up new training programs lasts longer than one year of financial assistance to college students, it lasts for generations. This concept is some of what the Task Force discussed and intends to at least in part enlist the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to implement.

Federal money, state money, tuition money — it all comes from somewhere, nothing is free. A scholarship to wear a mask is not the right direction for Wyoming. Let’s work together to continue our diligence in strategic deployment of federal CARES dollars to advance our state for the future, not simple stop-gap measures born from reactive policymaking.

Jillian Balow is the Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Wyoming.

