Balow: Wyoming should stand for honest and comprehensive social studies education

Take notice, Wyoming. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a long-standing grant program aimed at improving U.S. History and Civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that teach concepts rooted in Critical Race Theory, or CRT, for grant funding. Among others, it names the New York Times “1619 Project” and CRT theorist and author, Ibram X. Kendi. This is problematic for two reasons: (1) the federal government should not be pushing specific curriculum onto states and (2) it attempts to normalize controversial political theory as the foundation of K-12 History and Civics instruction.

My experience is that most everyone wants a balanced and comprehensive view of American history taught to our children, one that highlights the enormous sacrifices our forefathers made to bring freedom to America, but is also honest about the history of slavery and discrimination. According to a national survey by Parents Defending Education, 74% of Americans said they oppose teaching students that white people are inherently privileged and black and other people of color are inherently oppressed. Unfortunately though, the voice of radicals who believe otherwise, is very loud right now and gaining traction with Critical Race Theory.