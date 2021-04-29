Bannon: Noncompetitive oil and gas leases hinder long-term Wyoming economic growth

Wrong, right, or indifferent, Wyoming and the United States is under a new Administration. A new set of initiatives and goals for our economy, energy, and environment come with this administration. Like many, the Wyoming Wildlife Federation is wrapping our heads around what all of the initiatives mean to our work and to the Cowboy State. In that thread, I listened in on the Department of Interior’s (DOI) virtual forum on March 25 regarding their review of the federal oil and gas program. DOI also took public comment on such until April 15, 2021. The forum consisted of agency leaders, Native American representatives, professors, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and petroleum leaders.
Of all of the things discussed, I heard we need oil and gas, it is here to stay, and new technologies are continuing to progress. I also heard the federal oil and gas program needs some updates and there are many ideas on what that means or could look like. One of these updates WWF looked at closely is noncompetitive leasing. WWF’s research shows public land acres leased at $1.50/acre, less than a gallon of gas at the pump. This is concerning. After diving in deep into this program, it is clear noncompetitive leasing is not benefiting Wyoming.
These leases generate little revenue for the state and our communities, encourage speculation, and can prevent other more valuable investments on the landscape. If not sold in competitive auction, leases can be purchased non-competitively for a mere $1.50 per acre -- far below the average $160 per acre leases in Wyoming sold for over the past ten years at competitive auctions. Companies or individuals purchasing leases non-competitively do not usually do so to develop them for oil and gas drilling. Instead, they lease lands for pennies on the dollar to artificially enhance their portfolio for shareholders or sell the leases to others for profit. In other words, noncompetitive leasing serves speculators well, but not Wyomingites.
Nearly 1.5 million acres of public lands in Wyoming -- an area larger than Washakie County-- are currently leased non-competitively and the state received a little over a million dollars from the initial sale of these leases. Oil and gas leases that never enter into production provide no royalties and pay pennies for rental fees, often the lease is terminated for failure to pay rent. These are embarrassingly low returns for Wyoming’s taxpayers, especially when you consider these lands have greater value and benefits for other purposes.
There are other uses of the land that can get put on hold when these noncompetitive leases are made. These leases have the potential to hurt other uses of public lands that could benefit everyone, like improving wildlife habitat to increase the carrying capacity for the Greater sage-grouse in the Big Sandy area; an area where portions of these noncompetitive leases have been sold. Keeping Greater sage-grouse healthy and with viable habitat is far more important to Wyoming’s long-term grazing and hunting community than padding the books of a company for their stockholders.
Other reasons noncompetitive leasing should be removed is once those leases are sold the taxpayer also loses out on the opportunity for those acres to be sold under more favorable conditions for a higher price. Furthermore, it ties up the already-limited time and resources of BLM staff who must administer unproductive leases instead of focusing on other land management needs.
Hunters and anglers have invested significant time and resources on habitat improvement projects around the state, but we would be hesitant to take on a habitat project on lands already assigned to another use. Even the low risk of developing that noncompetitive leasing presents, it still erodes our confidence in the future of a habitat project. If these lands were not held up, limiting their full potential, for habitat projects, grazing, and recreation, they could generate actual revenue for the state. This would bolster our thriving wildlife and recreation economy that generates $514 million annually in state and local tax revenue already.
Noncompetitive leasing is a perversion of the spirit and intent of the laws guiding energy development, discrediting the goal of acting honestly and in good faith to use our public lands in a mutually beneficial way. It is time to remove the noncompetitive leasing program and keep the process solely competitive.
An avenue for this change is through Congress and a legislative bill. There is a bill in the House that focuses on noncompetitive leasing, but it also entails some other pieces that may not be something our DC delegation want to support; therefore, we call on Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Representative Liz Cheney to support this common-sense fix through whatever form it suits them.
With all of the changes and differences between this Administration and the previous, ending noncompetitive leasing would benefit the West and Wyoming specifically. We have tried this noncompetitive leasing program for many decades and the results are clear: it is not working for Wyoming. We deserve federal policies in line with Cowboy State values, not the bottom lines of speculators.
Joy Bannon is the policy director for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation.