Barbuto: Mail-in voting makes sense for Wyoming

A global pandemic necessitated the change, but as it turned out, it was something we should have planned from the very beginning.

In the not too distant future, Wyoming voters will be heading to the polls. What’s that going to look like — how will it function — in the age of COVID-19? Frankly, we don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like, let alone four or six months from now. What we do know is that we have a responsibility to protect the vote and preserve public health. For those reasons, vote by mail makes sense for Wyoming.

Does it come with issues? Sure. I’d miss the camaraderie of heading to my polling location and exercising my right alongside neighbors and friends. More problematic is that it will require an audit of every mailing address on file for every voter. That’s an issue we ran into more than once during our VBM process. Your mailing address doesn’t always change along with your voting address. As an example, a woman in Cheyenne called to let us know she didn’t receive a ballot. A quick check revealed it was sent to Virginia — at an address she hadn’t used since the mid-1990s while working in the federal government.

But that, and all the other issues, can be addressed and sorted out.