Barrasso: Activist judges cause grizzly danger for Wyoming

Since 2007, when the bear should have been turned over to state management, grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem came into conflict with humans over 3,600 times. Of those conflicts, close to 2,000 resulted in livestock loss. Almost 100 people were injured, including six who died from their wounds.

These attacks have taken a toll on Wyoming. In 2018, a hunting guide from Jackson Hole was killed by grizzlies.

He was an expert in protecting himself and the people he was guiding. It’s not just hunters who are at risk. Hikers, bicyclists, anglers, tourists, and wildlife biologists have all had bear encounters.

Altogether, eight different federal judges have overturned final rules to delist the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species List. Each of them was nominated by a Democrat president. Each of them substituted their own judgment overriding the law and the science.

We need judges at every level who will follow the law. Over the last four years under President Trump, the Republican Senate has confirmed 218 qualified judges who will do just that.