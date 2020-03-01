Barrasso: Hiking the gas tax hurts Wyoming drivers

During his State of the Union address, President Trump called on Congress to pass my legislation “to invest in new roads, bridges and tunnels all across our land.” But this important legislation should be paid for and not add to the runaway federal debt.

The U.S. Highway Trust Fund – the bank account for America’s highway infrastructure – will run out of money in the next year. Paying for our roads and bridges must be a priority.

The American Trucking Association and Democrats in the House think those funds should come from the pockets of Wyoming drivers. They’re advocating to more than double the federal gas taxes to get the infrastructure investments they want.

Wyoming drivers already pay significantly more in gas taxes than other Americans do. Right now, the average Wyoming driver pays over $200 in federal gas and diesel taxes every year. Spiking the national gas tax even higher will result in Wyoming drivers paying hundreds more. That would hurt Wyoming families and the Wyoming economy, and I strongly oppose it.

The American trucking industry is vital to our economy. It creates good-paying jobs and ships American-made products from one coast to the other. The largest trucks also put significantly more wear and tear on our roads and bridges than a local teacher or family.