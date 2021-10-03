Barrasso, Lummis: IRS wants to spy on your bank account

Democrats in Washington are planning a far-reaching Big Brother initiative to squeeze every last penny out of everyday Americans. They need more money to pay for their reckless spending programs. Their target is middle-class families in Wyoming and across the country.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants Democrats to force banks to tell the IRS every time you write or deposit a check above a certain amount. The number they are talking about is $600. This dangerous provision brings the IRS directly into your bank account.

We have heard more from people across Wyoming about this invasion of privacy by the government than we have on many, many issues over the years.

People are right to be alarmed. It not only creates a tremendous burden for Wyoming’s community banks and credit unions, it is an unprecedented attack on our privacy. We are adamantly opposed to this dangerous proposal.

President Biden wants to give the IRS the ability to monitor the purchases of every American family and business based on what goes into and out of your bank account. This includes checking accounts, as well as loan and investment accounts. The result will be a super-powered IRS with a license to spy on law-abiding Americans.