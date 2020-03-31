Barrasso: Saving America's rural hospitals

These are extraordinarily challenging times for the nation’s hospitals and health-care workers.

In just a couple of months, the coronavirus has swept around the globe and across the country, disrupting and destroying countless lives and wreaking havoc on the nation’s health-care system.

I have spent most of my professional life working in health care in Wyoming: as an orthopedic surgeon at the Wyoming Medical Center, as medical director of the Wyoming Health Fairs and as president of the Wyoming Medical Society. In fact, people here at home know me as a doctor first and as their senator second.

Over the past week, I have spoken with the heads of Wyoming hospitals about the unprecedented financial challenges they are facing. What they report is hardly a surprise; it simply confirms that this is a dire situation demanding swift, bold action.

That is why on Monday I led a bipartisan group of Senate and House members in urgently requesting that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar provide immediate financial relief for rural hospitals in Wyoming and across the country. More than 120 members of Congress, including Wyoming’s entire congressional delegation, signed this critical appeal.