Barrasso: Take the coronavirus vaccine for you, your family and friends

For example, you will find that the vaccine from Pfizer is 95 percent effective. The clinical trials involved 44,000 volunteers. Half received the vaccine and half received a placebo. The results? Only eight people who received the vaccine contracted COVID-19. Of those eight, only one had a serious case.

The side effects were minor. The most common were injection site reactions, like a sore arm, and fatigue and headache. That’s it. These reactions can occur after any type of vaccine.

If you remain skeptical, read the information, speak with your health care provider and come to your own conclusion. As a doctor who took care of patients in Wyoming for 24 years, I’ll make my opinion clear.

My wife Bobbi and I will be taking the vaccine. We will wait our turn. The state of Wyoming has developed a detailed vaccine distribution plan. Health care workers, frontline workers and people with underlying medical conditions will be first. Once we are eligible, Bobbi and I will get the vaccine.

As a medical professional, I recognize that some people cannot take vaccines for legitimate medical reasons. The vast majority of people, can.